Iggy Azalea Denies Jimmy Butler Dating Rumors

Rapper admits the intense scrutiny is not healthy.

Recently rumors that Iggy Azalea and Jimmy Butler were dating flew, but the rapper quickly denied the idea that she’s dating another NBA star.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, pictures of the two chatting in Malibu circulated and got the rumors started. In the images, the “Fancy” singer kept things simple wearing a plain white tee which she paired with ripped denim. She had her blonde hair wrapped in a bun. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves star wore a white t-shirt that he paired with black athletic pants.

Although they enjoyed each other and appeared to have a great conversation filled with laughter, the singer said that they’re not dating. Azalea took to her Instagram story to set the record straight.

The “Kream” singer said, “Can we please stop saying every man who is single you see me standing next to is someone I’m on a date with?” She went on to call the situation both annoying and corny. Then she explained, “The whole thing gives me crazy anxiety and makes me feel like I can’t have normal in passing conversations with people because everything ends up being some ‘story’ for the internet. It’s not healthy.”

Her announcement comes on the heels of another odd dating announcement and quick “breakup” she announced. For a few hours at least, Azalea dated NFL star, DeAndre Hopkins. She confirmed the relationship Miami’s Y100 radio station, but hours later she appeared to take it back when she tweeted, “I’m single” followed by a shrug emoji. Shortly after announcing her newly single status, Azalea also tweeted, “I have come to the conclusion I am going to be alone forever. I am completely fine with that. I have a routine now. I watch movies alone in the shower n sh*t… it’s nice.”

In 2015, the “Change Your Life” songstress called off her engagement to fiance Nick Young, of the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, Young’s former teammate, D’Angelo Russell, created a recording where Young admitted he cheated on Azalea, which prompted her to end their relationship.

At this time, it appears the rapper is single, which may be a good thing for Kylie Jenner’s former beau, Tyga. Apparently, he’s interested in getting to know Azalea, according to a Hollywood Life report. However, she’s been single for a while now, so it’s unclear why Tyga hasn’t made his move. Perhaps he has, and she declined to date him. So far there’s no word on their potential future.