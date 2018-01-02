Kim Kardashian Shares Update On Saint West After Hospitalization

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rough few days, but it looks like things are in the clear for now. It was reported earlier today that their 2-year-old son, Saint West, was hospitalized with pneumonia. After the news broke, it looks like Kim Kardashian is sharing an update with fans on her Instagram page, as Saint West appears to be doing better.

According to Vogue, Kim and Kanye took their two-year-old son to a Los Angeles hospital to treat pneumonia. Vogue stated that the respiratory infection is a scary thing for children under the age of five. Worldwide, the disease accounts for 16 percent of the deaths of children under five.

Because of that, Kim Kardashian had every right to be worried about Saint West. However, it looks like Saint was a trooper through the whole experience. In her post on Instagram, Kardashian said that her “precious baby boy is so strong.” She went on to say that “pneumonia is so scary” but felt that all her son would be talking about was how the “ambulance ride was cool.”

Kim also thanks all of the doctors and nurses for helping them get through the scary situation. Saint West is now home and doing better, which she is grateful for.

Saint West is now home, and it appears he is doing better, as Kim and Kanye were out celebrating New Year’s Eve together. If things were bad for Saint, you would assume that they would have stayed in to take care of him, right?

With that being said, Saint West needs to get back on the healthy track, especially since Kim and Kanye are expecting their third child to be born via surrogate any day now, according to Hollywood Life. It has been announced that they are expecting a baby girl, but no names have been announced yet. A source told Hollywood Life that they would not be using a “K” name, but they are considering a name with one syllable, like Saint and North.

For now, they work towards getting Saint West fully recovered before the new baby arrives. It will be a busy start to 2018 for the Kardashian West family.