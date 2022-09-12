Hailee Steinfeld In Bikini Flaunts Flawless Summer Body!

Hailee Steinfeld is stunning in a stylish bikini top and matching hair tie as she reminds fans that she has many talents. The 25-year-old actress and aspiring singer has a designer edge - last year, she joined forces with popular swimwear brand Frankie's Bikinis for a sizzling collab. Posting a selfie in a colorful bikini in blue, green, and pink, Hailee thrilled her Instagram followers, showing off her cleavage, abs, and wild hot girl tan. "HAILEE x FRANKIES," she wrote in her caption.

Hailee's Frankie's Bikinis collab heavily drew on trends from the '70s, something that mogul Kim Kardashian is doing right now with her SKIMS Swim line. “Fashion has always been an integral part of my life, and for as long as I can remember, I have also had a passion for design,” Steinfeld said amid the release. “Inspired by '70s vintage fashion and my California roots, the collection we created not only feels authentic to my own personal style, but offers a little bit of something for everyone.”

'IT'S HERE!'

Hailee made sure her Instagram followers were the first to know as her collab dropped. The Hawkeye star posed in a sizzling bathing suit, writing:

"IT’S HERE!!! my collection with @frankiesbikinis is available now on www.frankiesbikinis.com #HaileeXFrankies✨🧚🏽 i am so so proud of this beautiful collection & i can’t wait to see you beauties in it. oh & drop 2 is on the way... AHHHH 💕 #ad." Layering on the promo even more just days later, Hailee returned, writing:

"And you thought drop 1 was good... 🤩drop 2 of #HaileeXFrankies is coming next week!! visit my story to sign up for early access. 🧚🏽✨🦋🍄🌈💥."

A 15-Minute Rule

Hailee stays grounded amid her busy and multifaceted career. She told Byrdie: "My number one thing, considering my crazy, crazy schedule, is that I try to devote at least 15 minutes a day to getting some sort of physical activity in, whether it's riding a bike, taking a walk, even just walking around in my backyard for 15 minutes—just something to get some fresh air and the blood pumping."

Dance Animal!

Dishing more deets on how she maintains her figure, the brunette concluded: "I have six eight-hour dance rehearsals and that's where I get my workout in. Dance is definitely my workout of choice because I love the fact that it never really feels like I'm working out."

