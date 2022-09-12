Hailee Steinfeld In Bikini Flaunts Flawless Summer Body!

Hailee made sure her Instagram followers were the first to know as her collab dropped. The Hawkeye star posed in a sizzling bathing suit, writing:

"IT’S HERE!!! my collection with @frankiesbikinis is available now on www.frankiesbikinis.com #HaileeXFrankies✨🧚🏽 i am so so proud of this beautiful collection & i can’t wait to see you beauties in it. oh & drop 2 is on the way... AHHHH 💕 #ad." Layering on the promo even more just days later, Hailee returned, writing:

"And you thought drop 1 was good... 🤩drop 2 of #HaileeXFrankies is coming next week!! visit my story to sign up for early access. 🧚🏽✨🦋🍄🌈💥."