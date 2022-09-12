Hailee Steinfeld In Bikini Flaunts Flawless Summer Body!

Hailee Steinfeld is stunning in a stylish bikini top and matching hair tie as she reminds fans that she has many talents. The 25-year-old actress and aspiring singer has a designer edge - last year, she joined forces with popular swimwear brand Frankie's Bikinis for a sizzling collab. Posting a selfie in a colorful bikini in blue, green, and pink, Hailee thrilled her Instagram followers, showing off her cleavage, abs, and wild hot girl tan. "HAILEE x FRANKIES," she wrote in her caption.
