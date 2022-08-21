Miley Cyrus, the 29 year old American songwriter, singer, actress, model and activist, has been too busy to show us hot girl summer for a while now. While we look forward to seeing Miley in bikinis this summer, we go down memory lane to show you Miley’s exquisite taste in bikinis, especially two pieces.
Miley Cyrus: A Woman With an Expensive Taste In Bikinis
The Latest
All Versace, All Black
One week after her live performance at the Sunny Hill Festival, Pristina, the Hannah Montana teenage star, who sat on a black I ♡ Baroque Wool Throw Versace blanket, donned a black two piece Versace bikini with a pair of black Versace Barocco palazzo slides and black Versace sun shades, and showed off well toned body.
Miley in Chanel
TGIF! Everybody wants to celebrate on Friday, especially the Wrecking Ball crooner, Miley. According to her, there is only one way to celebrate and that is in a Chanel bikini. The model, who was 26 years old at the time, wore a black two piece bikini with white “CHANEL” inscription and a black leather jacket with a daring look on her face. The shot was photographed by Ellen Von Unwerth, a 68 year old German fashion photographer for Ellen Von Unwerth’s Von Magazine.
Dior and More
Show off? We don’t mind. While wearing a baby pink two piece Dior bikini by the poolside, the actress went beyond extra as she rocked so many jewelries and “rocks”. Miley accessorized her bikini with earrings, 7 neck chains, 1 gold waist chain, 1 silver waist chain, 1 belly ring, more than 10 bracelets including 4 Versace bracelets and a Chanel bracelet, at least 8 rings including a Chanel ring, all paired with a plain and glittery silver purse; and a glittery silver pair of heels.
What’s Up Miley?
Miley is not a stranger in the Italian fashion house, Gucci. Apart from modeling for the fashion brand, the singer has worn Gucci outfits for her performances including the Super Bowl Fest in February, 2022. As expected, she wore a black Gucci lingerie and also rocked a black Gucci bag for the Gucci Love Parade campaign, which was held about 2 weeks after the Super Bowl Fest. Miley’s first time of being the face for a Gucci fragrance was in 2021 - Flora Gorgeous Gardenia.
The latest on the singer is her modeling for the new fragrance in the Flora Fantasy collection - Flora Gorgeous Jasmine. Petra Collins, 29 year old Canadian artist and director, directed and shot both Flora Fantasy fragrance campaigns for Gucci.