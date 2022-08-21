Miley Cyrus: A Woman With an Expensive Taste In Bikinis

Miley is not a stranger in the Italian fashion house, Gucci. Apart from modeling for the fashion brand, the singer has worn Gucci outfits for her performances including the Super Bowl Fest in February, 2022. As expected, she wore a black Gucci lingerie and also rocked a black Gucci bag for the Gucci Love Parade campaign, which was held about 2 weeks after the Super Bowl Fest. Miley’s first time of being the face for a Gucci fragrance was in 2021 - Flora Gorgeous Gardenia.

The latest on the singer is her modeling for the new fragrance in the Flora Fantasy collection - Flora Gorgeous Jasmine. Petra Collins, 29 year old Canadian artist and director, directed and shot both Flora Fantasy fragrance campaigns for Gucci.