Reagan White House Archives Reveal a History of Snubs Toward Donald Trump and His 'Large Ego'

The corridors of power often witness subtle dances of influence and ego, and in the case of Donald Trump’s interactions with the Reagan White House, these dynamics were on full display. A review of Reagan Library archives by The Washington Post has unraveled a series of interactions where Reagan, specifically Nancy Reagan, navigated the delicate task of managing Trump’s overtures without inflating his already considerable ego.

In 1986, Trump, then a 40-year-old businessman, extended an invitation to then-First Lady Nancy Reagan to stay at his Mar-a-Lago mansion, indicating it as a potential "Southern White House" during her visit to the American Red Cross Ball in Palm Beach, Florida. However, the East Wing staff at the White House had no prior knowledge of such plans and Nancy politely declined the initiation, carefully dodging any direct reference to Trump’s self-promoting descriptions of Mar-a-Lago.

As per the detailed reports of The Guardian, Former President Trump’s attempts to establish connections with the Reagans were met with a cautious distance by the White House staff, who were mindful of Trump’s reputation for self-aggrandizement.

Records show that the Reagans constantly declined or dodged Trump’s invitations and requests, insinuating a pattern of carefully planned diplomacy aimed at preserving decorum while handling Trump. One notable incident in 1987 involved White House Political Director Frank J. Donatelli urging Chief of Staff Howard Baker, “It would be most helpful if you would place a phone call to Don Trump today. He has a large ego and would be responsive to your call.”

The archives reveal several instances where Trump seeks validation or indulgence from the Reagans, such as inviting them to events at his properties, suggesting appointments for government positions, and seeking presidential recognition for his business ventures. However, these requests were met with polite refusals or non-committal responses.

Trump's later claims of a close relationship or endorsement from Ronald are contradicted by the archival records, which depict a relationship characterized more by polite distance than genuine camaraderie. Back then Trump claimed, “I have great respect for him. I helped him. I knew him. He liked me and I liked him.” In another interview, he remarked, “I didn’t know him well. He felt very good about me. Frankly, he liked my attitude,” as per the reports of People magazine.

Ron Reagan, the son of Ronald Reagan and a political analyst known for his liberal views, has also refuted Trump's assertions of closeness with his father.

In a radio interview, Ron Reagan dismissed any significant connection between his father and Trump, stating that Ronald Reagan “didn’t know Donald Trump and wouldn’t have cared for Donald Trump. My father would not have known Donald Trump if Trump stood up in his soup.”