Biden Campaign Goes After Trump with Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Euphoria’: 'I Hate The Way That You...'

In an unconventional campaign tactic, President Joe Biden's re-election team borrowed Kendrick Lamar's scorching diss track (aimed at rapper Drake) to launch a blistering attack on Donald Trump. The 13-second clip posted by Biden's official campaign handle used snippets of Euphoria to slam Trump on various fronts. The video starts with a photo of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, with the label the 'bigger hater,' a nod to Lamar's infamous lyrics declaring himself 'the biggest hater.'

It then transitions into unflattering images of Trump, lambasting his controversial stances with lines like "I hate the way that you walk over women's rights" and "the way you talk about immigrants." Additionally, it included a photo of Trump in a tuxedo gazing at his phone, with the captions "I hate the way that you dress" and "I hate the way that you sneak diss on Truth Social." While the Biden campaign modified Lamar's lyrics through textual inserts, portions of the rapper's scathing vocal delivery can still be heard in the background, as per The New York Post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee; (Inset): Photo by Chip Somodevilla

The video encapsulates the latest escalation in the long-simmering feud between hip-hop titans Lamar and Drake. Tensions reignited recently after Drake's track First Person Shooter included a verse from J. Cole, claiming the trio was the 'big three' of rap music. Lamar fired back in his song Like That, rejecting the comparison. Their diss tracks continued back and forth, culminating in Lamar's Euphoria, now leveraged by Biden's campaign as ammunition against Trump, as per USA Today.

The unorthodox strategy has sparked polarized reactions across social media. Democrat supporters rallied behind Biden's diss track appropriation, including @xvnightshade, who declared on X (formerly Twitter), "I'm sorry but he...used the superior diss track." @tha_big_beee simply stated, "That was hot." @EasyX247 chimed, "Well, I guess we can add 'presidential rap battles' to the list of things I never thought I'd see in my lifetime," while user @zeusrizz quipped, "This rap beef has reached the Oval Office, this is TOO iconic."

However, there was a strong undercurrent of criticism as well. Some deemed the antics unbecoming of a president. User @glizxk asked, "Why was a whole campaign team for a PRESIDENT, posting like a teenager?" Another user, @C.Crazed, bluntly assessed, "Nah lol talk about clout chasing tho but creative." Others saw it as emblematic of deeper issues, with @chiwisq remarking, "These are the people representing us no wonder people think of America as a joke." There was also backlash over the hypocrisy of using a Chinese app while attempting to ban it. User @arxhiiie chimed, "Trying to ban the same app they're using to pander to Gen Z voters is so insane and quintessentially American."