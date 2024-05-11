When Melania Trump Opened up About How She Feels 'Bullied' With 'What People Are Saying' About Her

The 'Be Best' initiative, launched by former First Lady, Melania Trump, in May 2017, sought to address cyberbullying and inspire healthy behavior amongst kids. In an exclusive interview, Melania explained to Chief National Affairs correspondent, Tom Llamas, of ABC News, that her decision to start the new platform was based on personal experiences. During her tour of Africa, Melania shared, “I could say that I’m the most bullied person in the world...if you see what people are saying about me.” She further added, “That’s why ‘Be Best’ is focusing on online behavior and social media. We need to educate the children [about] social, emotional behavior.”

As per People magazine, given Donald Trump's well-documented history of attacking his opponents on Twitter with derogatory and occasionally racial nicknames, critics have branded Melania a hypocrite. “I am well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing the topic,” she said back then. “I have been criticized for my commitment to tackling this issue and I know that will continue, but it will not stop me from doing what I know is right. I am here with one goal— helping children and our next generation.” Ironically, Melania has previously defended her husband over his scathing comments on Twitter. “As you may know by now, when you attack him he will punch back 10 times harder,” she said at a political campaign held in Milwaukee back in April 2016. “No matter who you are, a man or a woman, he treats everyone equally.”

In September 2017 Melania spoke out against bullying at a U.N. luncheon. “It remains our generation’s moral imperative to take responsibility for what our children learn. We must turn our focus right now to the message and content they are exposed to daily — social media, the bullying,” she said at the event that hosted spouses of world leaders.

“When we join together as parents caring for children, whether they live in our own families, across the street, across the nation, or the globe, we claim our responsibility to the next generation to ensure they are prepared to accept the torch of leadership for the world of tomorrow.” She also emphasized being a good example for children. “The most important and joyous role I ever had is to be a mother to a young son,” she said. “We must teach each other the values of empathy and communication…kindness, mindfulness, integrity, and leadership, which can only be taught by example.”

As per Politico, the then-First Lady strongly condemned atrocities against children, “No child should ever feel hungry, stalked, frightened, terrorized, bullied, isolated or afraid, with nowhere to turn." She continued, "Show me your civic lessons of today and I will show you your civic leaders of tomorrow. Show me your history lessons of today, and I will show you your political leaders of tomorrow. Show me the loving bonds between your families today, and I will show you your nation's patriotism and moral clarity tomorrow.” As she concluded, she urged the audience to support her cause. “Join me in recommitting ourselves to teaching the next generation to lead and honor the golden rule.”