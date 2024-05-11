Marjorie Taylor Rants About Fox News, Says, "They Would Love to Murder Tucker Carlson”

During a appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast on Friday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went on a tirade over Fox News. She bemoaned the lack of attention she received from the conservative cable news network on her recent effort to remove Mike Johnson from his position as House speaker. She even made some strange statements about former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

Republicans definitely need to control the House, but we have to FIGHT for our conservative agenda.



The Democrats aren’t going to roll over and take it like Mike Johnson has.



Mike Johnson claims he was “betrayed” by Joe Biden, that he was lied to.



Joe Biden lying? Shocker… pic.twitter.com/oWDvjx4if9 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 10, 2024

As reported by HuffPost, she said, "So you got to remember, Fox News, that literally fired Tucker Carlson, the number one cable TV news host in the nation? Tucker, who was basically the voice of everyone? That’s the Fox News that refused to cover me calling the motion to vacate."

The Guardian claims that one of the reasons Carlson was fired from Fox News was because he became too powerful and alienated a sizable chunk of the staff, which ultimately led to his downfall as the network's top personality.

In addition, Greene took offense that The Five, the Fox story program that was aired at the time she was attempting to fire Johnson, did not get straight to the story. The debacle began when Johnson persuaded his fractious Republican Party alliance to side with Democrats and approve a crucial assistance package that benefited Ukraine and other US allies.

Greene started threatening Johnson's speakership and rambling on right-wing podcasts about how Republicans were giving in to Democrats for the last three weeks. To her evident astonishment, however, the Georgia representative found few Republican allies who would go along with her.

I am so sad for Marjorie Greene. She must have cried a bucket of tears for her failure to vacate Mike Johnson seat. Moscow Greene was well rewarded by Putin for carrying out his orders. The rubbles rouser has failed in all her attempt to lead the party. She thinks she is God — Dominic Ong (@DominicOng9) May 11, 2024

She told Bannon, "‘The Five’ never switched gears, they never changed, never went to anything different. Fox News wants to control what Republican voters think, and the control and the information that they give you is the establishment Republican Party view."

Greene took issue with the network's assertion that Republicans are unable to stop illegal immigration at the border. She said that the network aims to prevent people from developing their own political beliefs.

Additionally, Greene hailed her unsuccessful attempt to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday as a success. During the podcast, she suggested, "Well, that was exactly what I expected Steve, and you know, I think it was a great victory yesterday. It was a great victory for the American people to see the truth, for the curtain to be drawn back and [for] them to see the ugly truth. The uniparty is alive and well in the people's House."

As reported by The Independent, the congresswoman from Georgia has repeatedly blamed the 'uniparty,' a speculative word often used by far-right figures to imply that the two parties are identical, for the motion's defeat. In a 359-43 vote, Democrats sided with Republicans to defeat the motion.

Marjorie Greene always says she's fighting for our freedom, she is taking our freedom, she want to take freedom away, who has taken womens freedom over their own bodies and she has taken our rights all of the women who had their dead babies in their stomach and almost died — Melissa Alsobrook (@melissaalsobroo) May 10, 2024

She continued, "You only have the opinion that Fox News tells you to have, and that’s why Fox News attacks Steve Bannon. That’s why Fox News attacks Charlie Kirk, and that’s why Fox News would love to murder Tucker Carlson, and that’s the reality. That’s why Fox News is losing viewers because I think you guys are smart. The American people are too smart and you’re tired of being fed outrage TV — outrage TV and watching and voting and donating to Republicans that don’t do a d--- thing about it."