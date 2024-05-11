Here's Why Brooke Shields Attended Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ Wedding Despite Their Ugly Feud

Brooke Shields and Tom Cruise were involved in a public feud after Cruise criticized her for getting treatment for postpartum depression in 2006. Nevertheless, Shields surprised fans by showing up for Cruise and Katie Holmes’ special day, as reported by HuffPost. Shields talked about her acceptance of the wedding invitation in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, on Wednesday, 8 May. The Blue Lagoon actress disclosed that she felt honored by the invitation to the 2006 wedding in Italy. However, before confirming her attendance, Shields wanted to clarify one important detail.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Presley Ann

The Wonderful Town actress said, "Of course, I was going to say yes to that. I was like, 'Yes. I will — as long as I'm not the something old!' And she [Holmes] goes, ‘Oh, will you?’ And I said, ‘What? Bring myself as the something old?’” Shields was referring to a tradition that came from an Old English rhyme believed to bring the newlyweds good fortune and joy. According to OK! Magazine, Shields confessed that it was the Dawson's Creek star who pleaded with her to attend the glamorous affair. Shields remembered Holmes asking, “She says, ‘No, no, will you get the something old?’”

She added, “And I had to, like, hunt antique places to find the perfect gift to give her." After giving it a lot of thought, Shields realized what would make the perfect gift. She shared, "It was a little compact that you put a ring. So you're supposed to be able to look at their reflection in it and have it around their finger. It was really beautiful.” Other celebs that attended the wedding included, Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as David and Victoria Beckham. They all gathered in the picturesque town of Bracciano to celebrate the occasion.

Meanwhile, addressing the feud, nearly two decades later, Shields reflected that Cruise sparked greater awareness about the issue unknowingly, ultimately bringing in a movement for improved treatment options. As reported by Business Insider, she said, "You gave women in particular — they were so angry — you gave them a reason to fight for something they didn't even know they wanted to fight for." "So it ironically, helped the platform because everybody was talking about it. It sort of backfired. [It became a] way to put it into pop culture," she concluded. Shields also disclosed that, about a year after making the insensitive remarks, Cruise personally visited her home to extend a heartfelt apology.

Speculations about Cruise and Holmes' relationship began swirling after they were spotted together on a European trip in 2005. After a quick courtship, the couple got engaged later that same year and welcomed their baby girl in 2006. However, to everyone’s shock, the couple announced their split in June 2012, just five years after their marriage, as reported by US Weekly.