11 Statements Justin and Hailey Bieber Made Over the Years About Having a Baby

Here's What Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Said About Having a Baby

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have always tried to keep their intentions about wanting to be parents under wraps, until their recent announcement on Thursday, 9 May 2024. The singer and model exchanged wedding vows in September 2018 after a two-year on-and-off relationship. Throughout their tumultuous marriage, fans have repeatedly speculated about Hailey's possible pregnancy, but she consistently refuted the rumors. Nevertheless, here are some rare instances when the power couple let slip their desire to have a baby together.

1. Hailey's Comment From November 2018

According to US Weekly, Hailey, just two months after her wedding to the Baby singer, subtly suggested in a Vogue Arabia feature in 2018, that she and Justin might expand their family sooner than expected. Adding that it's her 'dream' to have children, she said, "I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say now that is a closer reality.” However, she also confessed that they had no confirmed plans for children "any time soon."

2. Justin's Instagram Post From November 2019

Early in their marriage, Justin expressed his excitement about the prospect of being a father several times to Hailey. He posted a birthday wish for his wife and wrote, “Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better every day!” Posting images from their wedding day, he added, “The way you live your life is so attractive...next season BABIES.” As reported by US Weekly, at the time, an insider also claimed, "They’re both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together.”

3. Hailey's Clarifying Statement From August 2020

During PaleyFest LA, when discussing Justin Bieber: Seasons, Hailey shared insights into how she and Justin spent their time in quarantine. As reported by Cosmopolitan, she said, "We didn’t make any babies, so that's that. Honestly, I do think we've enjoyed this time." Expanding on her statement, the Arizona native shared that the initial plan was for her Grammy-winning husband, to go on a tour. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement of his shows. So, they relished the additional time together, making the most of the unexpected break.

4. Justin's Family Timeline Comment From December 2020

Justin once appeared on The Ellen Show and said, "Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's okay. I'm going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe. It's her body and whatever she wants to do." Additionally, a source disclosed that the couple was fully aligned regarding their plans for starting a family. The source said, “Justin is focused on music, Hailey, and being a good husband to her. Justin wants to start a family when the time is right, and Hailey feels the same way."

5. Pregnancy Rumors From July 2021

Throughout their relationship, Hailey has frequently faced rumors suggesting she was pregnant, which she consistently dispelled. In 2021, Justin added fuel to the fire by posting a picture with Hailey on Instagram, captioning it, "Mom and Dad." Unsurprisingly, this prompted fans to speculate that the couple was expecting their first child. However, Hailey promptly put an end to the speculation by commenting on the post. She wrote, "I think u should maybe change this caption to Dog Mom and Dad before anyone gets it twisted."

6. Justin's Statement From October 2021

Justin Bieber: Our World was released on Amazon Prime, offering viewers a glimpse into Justin's life. In one scene, Justin engaged in a candid conversation with Hailey, which surprised fans. He said, "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully, we squoosh out a nugget." Hailey then responded, "Uh, in 2021?" Justin then clarified, "The end of 2021, we start trying?" However, this instance revealed a disparity between Justin's and Hailey's individual timelines for starting a family.

7. Hailey's Search for Parenting Advice

During an episode of Hailey's web show, Who's In My Bathroom? in 2021, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who was pregnant at the time, made an appearance. In a deleted scene, Hailey sought parenting advice from Huntington-Whiteley. She said, "I know zero about being a mom, but I do want kids one day." As reported by US Weekly, she asked, “What’s your biggest piece of advice?” Acknowledging Hailey's potential as a wonderful mother, Huntington-Whiteley answered, “[Be] easy on yourself because it’s full-on and it’s a juggle, whether you’re a stay-at-home mum, whether you’re a working mum.”

8. Hailey's Statement From January 2022

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine in 2022, Hailey made it clear that she has no intentions of having children within the year. As reported by US Weekly, she said, "There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, 'I’m still super, super young!'"

9. Hailey Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors Again in April 2022

Speculation surfaced once again that Hailey might be expecting her first child with Justin, sparked by her choice of attire— a flowing gown— at the Grammy Awards. However, she quickly dispelled these rumors. She wrote, "I’m not pregnant leave me alone." For the awards ceremony, the Arizona native wore a silk Saint Laurent gown, complementing the outfit with a casual loose braid and layered silver necklaces. Her husband opted for an oversized Balenciaga suit, adding a touch of flair with black sunglasses and a pink beanie.

10. Hailey Revealed Her Intentions of Having a Baby in May 2022

Hailey once stated that she was scared to have a baby because of her public life. As reported by People magazine, she said during an interview, "I cry about this all the time. I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child." She added, "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

11. Hailey's Cover Story From August 2022

Later in 2022, Hailey also spoke about her marriage to Justin in a cover story. As reported by Harpers Bazar, she said, "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."