Netizens Applaud Stormy Daniels For Saying She is the 'Best Person to Flush the Orange Turd Down'

The hush money trial involving former President Donald Trump took a dramatic and startling turn when his lawyer aggressively attacked the credibility of key witness Stormy Daniels. The adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, previously testified about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump. However, Trump's defense lawyer, Susan Necheles, went shockingly offensive during cross-examination and even cited one tweet where someone had called Daniels a 'human toilet,' to which the witness responded that she was 'the best person to flush the orange turd down.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

The shocking and confrontational cross-examination from Necheles instantly sparked outrage and a frenzy across social media. Many users praised Daniels for standing her ground, like @SaintLaurant, who said, "The defendant's lawyer is no match for her apparently. Her testimony sounds incredibly credible. They can't trick her in giving false testimony." @AreMond2 tweeted, "Stormy does a great job against the defense." @TonyFisch remarked, "Stormy is a smart woman. Our economy and the reality of hardship upbringing force young girls into bad choices like sex trafficking and pornography. Stormy might have been and still could be one hell of a fine attorney."

The defendant's lawyer is no match for her apparently. Her testimony sounds incredibly credible. They can't trick her in giving false testimony. — Claire S🖤🩷🖤 (@SaintLaurant) May 9, 2024

Other Twitter users mocked and derisively labeled Trump with the 'orange turd' insult. @jathomas551 quipped, "Imagine that, 100 years from now Donald Trump will still be known as #OrangeTurd in history books." @FordJohnathan5 joked, "Imagine paying millions of dollars for your defense team like Donald Trump has only to have Stormy Daniels bait them into repeatedly saying Orange Turd throughout her testimony." @LisaPoppenberg tweeted "Well then, #OrangeTurd keep it trending. Congratulations Donald." @DianeSevenay declared, "It's no argument. Donald Trump is & will always be the #OrangeTurd."

Imagine that, 100 years from now Donald tRump will still be known as #OrangeTurd in history books. — 🌊𝕵𝖚𝖉𝖞 𝕿𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖘🌊🍸🦅 (@jathomas551) May 10, 2024

As @vincedmonroy pointed out, MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell stated Trump praised his lawyers just an hour before Necheles called him the 'orange turd.' O'Donnell also noted Trump's other lawyer, Todd Blanche, made a mistake in bringing up that the case is about sex: "And it was 7 hours before Judge Merchan crushed and humiliated Trump’s criminal defense lawyers. Todd Blanche said, this is not a case about sex. But Judge Merchan said that in Todd Blanche’s opening statement, Blanche made the mistake of making this a case about sex."

.@Lawrence: At 9:23am today, Donald Trump was in the hallway before entering the courtroom giving one of those 5 minute speeches…and he said then “I wanna thank my lawyers, they’ve done a very good job.” That was exactly one hour before Susan Necheles called him the Orange Turd. pic.twitter.com/va85U9devN — Vince D. Monroy (@vincedmonroy) May 10, 2024

Necheles seemingly tried to portray Daniels as a promiscuous extortionist who fabricated her story about having an affair with Trump. Citing Daniels' lengthy career in the adult film industry, Necheles at one point cruelly stated, "You have a lot of experience in making phoney stories about sex appear to be real." Daniels swiftly and defiantly rebutted, "The sex in the films is very much real. Just like what happened to me in that room," as per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Stormy standing her ground here with Necheles over a prior tweet where Daniels retweeted someone calling her a "human toilet": “EXACTLY! MAKING ME THE BEST PERSON TO FLUSH THE ORANGE TURD DOWN"



NECHELES: “You continue to make money off of selling a story that you promised would… — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) May 9, 2024

Perhaps the most jaw-dropping moment came when Necheles brought up a tweet where someone referred to Daniels as a 'human toilet.' The defense lawyer then asked Daniels if her viral response—that she was the 'best person to flush the orange turd down'—was referring to Trump himself. Daniels said, “If somebody’s going to call me a toilet, I can say I can flush someone down,” as per Yahoo!