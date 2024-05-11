Donald Trump Praises His Son Barron for Being His 'Political Advisor': "He Does Like Politics"

Barron Trump, the 18-year-old son of former President Donald Trump, is apparently turning into an excellent political counselor, according to the real estate mogul. Speaking to Kayal and Company on Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Donald described his youngest son as 'a chip off the old block' and said that he liked offering political advice. "He's been a great student. And he does like politics. It's sort of funny," Donald said. "He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.''

NEW: Donald Trump says his son Barron has become somewhat of a "political advisor" to him, gives him advice on what he should do.



Barron Trump 2044?



"He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great… pic.twitter.com/kr28fvTr3p — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 10, 2024

"He's a senior now in high school, and he'll be going to college. And you know, a lot of, a lot of these choices of colleges are changing," the 2024 GOP frontrunner elaborated. As per The Daily Mail, Donald went on to praise the physical attributes of his son. "He's a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he's a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy," he proudly added. As per BBC, it was reported that young Barron will be among those choosing his father as the party's presidential nominee, as per the Florida Republican Party's declaration.

Former President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, has been chosen to serve as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention, the state party chairman said Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/qzPkMOGQS9 — The Associated Press (@AP) May 9, 2024

Commenting on Barron's first political appearance, Donald declared that he is 'all for it.' Discussing his son's anticipated entry into politics, Donald, in an interview with Telemundo 51, called the move 'very cute.' "He's pretty young, I will say. He's 17," Donald added, making a mistake about his son's age on live TV. "But if they can do that, I'm all for it."

Donald Trump was asked about the news that his son Barron will be a RNC delegate:



"He’s pretty young, I will say. He’s 17. But if they can do that, I’m all for it."



Barron turned 18 in March. pic.twitter.com/PbOsw8bJDs — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 10, 2024

However, the former First Lady, Melania Trump, has rejected the notion. "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," a spokeswoman for Melania said in a statement.

It's not certain if Barron, who graduated from high school, will even go to the convention, which is scheduled for July 15–18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Don Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and her spouse Michael Boulos, who are delegates representing the state of Florida, will be present during the party's convention.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Moore

While Donald was President, Barron attended a private school in Maryland, and his mother had reportedly been fiercely protective of his privacy. As per The Daily Mail, when Melania was first lady, she seldom permitted Barron to attend official White House functions. Furthermore, she would arrange for him to ride in the presidential motorcade in a different vehicle rather than 'the Beast.' To avoid having pictures of Barron climbing the front stairs with his parents, she also made him board Air Force One via the back staircase. Barron, known to be shy and often absent the public eye, has not commented on his selection as a delegate. The Trump campaign has also refrained from commenting when questioned about the decision.