Christina Aguilera In Bikini Gives Retro Vibes

Christina Aguilera is known as a vocal powerhouse that has touched generations of fans since the late 90s. Now 41 years of age, the singer, songwriter, and actress has a slew of hits under her belt, including the sonic juggernauts Genie In A Bottle, Dirrty, Beautiful, and many others. She has nearly ten studio albums to her credit, a Vegas residency, and five Grammy awards, proof that she is not a flash in the pan, but a serious pop diva and a legend in the industry now.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.