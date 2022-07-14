'Best Television Experience': 'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel Joins 'Money Court' Season 2

After teaming up with Kevin O'Leary for several episodes of Shark Tank, Bethenny Frankel is again joining forces with the businessman and entrepreneur for the second season of CNBC's Money Court.

According to an E! News report on July 11, the former Real Housewives of New York City star will be seen alongside O'Leary as the two of them attempt to use their expertise to assist other business owners as they try to sort out different financial dilemmas.