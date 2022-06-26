NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends Kevin Durant To Knicks For RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley & Four 1st-Rounders

One of the potential suitors for Durant on the trade market is the New York Knicks. Though he snubbed them multiple times when he became a free agent, the Knicks are still expected to join the pursuit of KD should he and the Nets decide to part ways this summer. With many interesting trade assets, the Knicks are currently in a solid position to engage in a blockbuster deal.

According to Liam McKeone of The Big Lead, the Knicks could acquire Durant by offering the Nets a trade package that includes RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley, and four future first-round picks.