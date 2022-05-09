'I Don't Want To Fight': Braunwyn Windham-Burke On Why She Won't Return To 'RHOC'

In June last year, People revealed that Braunwyn, along with castmates Kelly Todd and Elizabeth Lynn Vargas, would not be returning to the series. Heather Dubrow, who left the show in 2017, would be returning to join current Housewives Shannon Beador, Gina Kerschenheiter, and Emily Simpson for season 16.

"I am extremely sad to not be able to come back to the Real Housewives of Orange County. I loved every moment of being a housewife and am so proud of my time on the show – the good, the bad, and the in-between," Braunwyn said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE at the time.