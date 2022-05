Landing a cover in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is the most incredible honor of a model's career. Yet, some women earned the spot without delving into the modeling industry, like Beyoncé in the music issue and Naomi Osaka in the athlete's issue.

While the magazine reports on Sporting events and news, the Swimsuit issue sometimes introduces the women besides your favorite athletes.

Here's a list of Sportsmen's hottest Wives and Girlfriends on Sports Illustrated. PS: They're all models.