Actress Alexandra Daddario flaunted her toned body in a bodycon black cut out dress from Michael Kors during New York Fashion Week.

The 36-year-old was all smiles as she posed by her wall-length window with the Empire State Building shinning at a distance.

Her black dress had a long-sleeve on one hand with an asymmetrical cut-out underneath and a thigh-high slit while the other side featured no sleeves or slits or cutouts.