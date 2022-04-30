Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Her Divorce On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

It is not unusual to see celebrity couples fall out of love, and such is the case in the love bubble of American actress/producer Kaley Cuoco and her ex-husband Karl Cook.

Cuoco and Cook called it quits after three years of marriage, and she has been quite candid about life during and after her divorce. Here is a look at how splitting from Cook impacted The Penthouse actress.

Inside Cuoco And Cook's Divorce 

Kaley Cuoco
Shutterstock | 673594

Whether amicable or not, breakups are hard to deal with. In the case of Cuoco and her ex-husband, the divorce was an unpleasant experience for the movie star.

The Bratz actress, 36, was about a month away from filming her Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated role on The Flight Attendant Season 2 when she and Karl Cook released a joint statement saying they had decided to end their marriage.

However, while the split was amicable, the decision to divorce was not an easy one to make. After calling it quits, Cuoco admitted that work distractions negatively impacted her relationship, and she revealed in an interview that coping with the divorce was pretty challenging. 

How Cuoco Coped During Divorce 

Zosia Mamet
Shutterstock | 2914948

In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cuoco opened up about her devastating split and how her Flight Attendant co-star, Zosia Mamet, had been a shoulder to lean on throughout her divorce.

The Wedding Ringer star gave props to her co-star for helping her through the rough period in her life. After Mamet found out about Cuoco's split from Cook, the Mad Men star was incredibly supportive.

Cuoco said Mamet did all she could to help, including moving in with her to help oversee her personal affairs and work.

"She basically lived with me the last few months of shooting, we just moved in together, and I don't think I would've gotten to work some days without her."

Cuoco admitted that she never believed she would ever need to depend on anyone, and she showered Mamet with praise.

The actress, who has served as executive producer for the HBO Max comedic thriller The Flight Attendant since 2020, explained that Mamet would come on set on her days off to see that she is comforted. Cuoco described Mamet as the best and felt "very lucky" for her presence.

A Beautiful Bond Amid Divorce 

Kaley Cuoco
Shutterstock | 564025

While Cuoco's divorce from Cook was painful for the actress, it did one good; it helped Cuoco and Mamet form a beautiful bond. The Teen Choice Awards winner and Mamet developed a special connection working on season 2 of their critically acclaimed HBO max project, and their relationship became stronger from thereon.

In February, Cuoco celebrated Mamet's birthday by sharing several photos of several memorable moments with Mamet on social media. She posted snaps of their hangout at a Disney-themed park, meals they had together, and several other friendship moments. These besties really hit it off while focusing on their HBO Max hit. 

Will Cuoco Remarry?

Kaley Cuoco
Shutterstock | 2914948

Cuoco is not interested in walking down the aisle again. With the experience of her 2021 split from Cook, the movie star has confirmed that she has no intentions of ever getting married again.

In a conversation with Glamour, Cuoco said, "I will never get married again."

However, while the actress was quite vehement about her new stance on marriage, she still desires to find love again. This time instead of marriage,  Cuoco seeks to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership.

