Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Her Divorce On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cuoco opened up about her devastating split and how her Flight Attendant co-star, Zosia Mamet, had been a shoulder to lean on throughout her divorce.

The Wedding Ringer star gave props to her co-star for helping her through the rough period in her life. After Mamet found out about Cuoco's split from Cook, the Mad Men star was incredibly supportive.

Cuoco said Mamet did all she could to help, including moving in with her to help oversee her personal affairs and work.

"She basically lived with me the last few months of shooting, we just moved in together, and I don't think I would've gotten to work some days without her."

Cuoco admitted that she never believed she would ever need to depend on anyone, and she showered Mamet with praise.

The actress, who has served as executive producer for the HBO Max comedic thriller The Flight Attendant since 2020, explained that Mamet would come on set on her days off to see that she is comforted. Cuoco described Mamet as the best and felt "very lucky" for her presence.