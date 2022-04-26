Elizabeth Hurley, 56, gave a 'masterclass' on "how to embarrass your friends" with her sultry dance moves and sheer black dress. The English actress went under the radar to recuperate from her ankle injury at a Wellness Center in Austria last month.

Still, she returned briefly to social media with some isolated posts. When her ex-partner Shane Warne passed away last month, she paid him a tribute with old pictures of themselves and a lengthy message. She wrote,

"I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart."