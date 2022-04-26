Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Plunging Dress

Close up of Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley, 56, gave a 'masterclass' on "how to embarrass your friends" with her sultry dance moves and sheer black dress. The English actress went under the radar to recuperate from her ankle injury at a Wellness Center in Austria last month.

Still, she returned briefly to social media with some isolated posts. When her ex-partner Shane Warne passed away last month, she paid him a tribute with old pictures of themselves and a lengthy message. She wrote,

"I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart."

How To Embarrass Your Friends

Hurley showed off her special skill in a sheer lace black dress flaunting her bust and skin. Her diamond choker shone in the dark, accentuating her glossy lips and smoky eyeshadow. The actress captioned the post, "How to embarrass your friends," because of her svelte dance moves.

The sheer dress showed her black underwear and toned abs as she twirled and played with her hair. One of her friends, Ann Caruso, wrote, "Haha! Love It," while others dropped smileys in the comment section.

Watch video below, keep scrolling for more photos.

Last February, Hurley stepped out to celebrate Dame Joan Collins in a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress with her son, Damian, as her date. The pink dress had a plunging neckline baring her cleavage and a red sequin harness baring her entire back.

Despite walking on stilettos, the actress confirmed that her leg was still unhealed, so she checked into Viva Mayr Maria Woerth Wellness Center. She wore silver jewelry pieces - drop earrings and a bracelet - and tousled her brown hair in a wave.

Clearly, her time there was worth it because she's returned looking fitter than ever, but you never really know with the internet.

New Movie Alert

Elizabeth Hurley smiling
Hurley previously complained that the injury prevented her from working for a long time, but now her pending projects are back on track. Giant Freakin Robot reported that three movies are already in Post-Production - The Piper, Welcome to Georgia, and Christmas in the Caribbean. The Piper is a mystery thriller, Welcome to Georgia is a Drama, and Christmas in the Caribbean is a Rom-Com.

"Lying on the sofa for two months, followed by a month of limping around in an air boot, meant that I basically became a slug," she wrote.

No More Updates

"Still not really able to put much pressure on my foot, meaning not much exercise, and a new movie looming, I decided to return to Viva Mayr Maria Woerth."

Although she promised to update the fans, Hurley hasn't spoken about the healing since

