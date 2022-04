Kelly Ripa’s super-fit body doesn’t look a day older than when she was in her 20s and played Hayley Vaughan in All My Children's soap opera. Some might even say she looks fitter now – three decades later, at 51 years old and with three children!

How does she do it? She says it’s a combination of healthy eating, a lot of gym time, and a lifestyle change that has impacted her well-being.

