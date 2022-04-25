'Better To Be The Healthiest Version': Rebel Wilson On Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson remained candid throughout her weight loss journey, often giving fans a look through her body transformation regimen.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, she opened up about her decision to be more healthy.

“Is that what a woman has to do in the world, lose weight to get attention?” said Rebel. “It’s fascinating, why are people so obsessed with it? Like, with women in particular about their looks? I know what it’s like to be a woman who is essentially invisible to most people because of not being seen as traditionally beautiful or whatever. It’s crazy to try to fit that. It’s just better to be the healthiest version.”

The star recently got wind of some news circulating on social media that she incorporated the Mayr method diet to lose weight. The Isn't It Romantic actress took to her Instagram story shutting the claims and letting fans know it was all false. The star stressed her point in another post as she wrote:

"NEVER endorsed any diet pills or magic weight loss pills. If you see stuff like this online please report it as a scam – do not send it to me as a DM – report it on the social media site you see it on when you see it.”

Wilson relayed that her image was being used "unlawfully" as she thanked fans for their support and added that she did not want them to get scammed.