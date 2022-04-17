Nicki Minaj Gets Personal During Carpool Karaoke On 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

Nicki Minaj recently appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," where she joined him in the first edition of Carpool Karaoke in over two years. The ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic forced production to cease on the popular segment of Corden's late-night talk show. However, it was back with a bang as Nicki joined James to belt her some of her biggest hits.
In addition to singing along to her biggest tracks, she also dug deep and spoke vulnerably about her life. She opened up about everything from crippling anxiety to her new life as a mother. It was a rare personal moment for the rapper as she didn't hold back.