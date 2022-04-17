Nicki Minaj Gets Personal During Carpool Karaoke On 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

Nicki didn't hold back during her time on "The Late Late Show with James Corden's" signature segment Carpool Karaoke. She discussed her battles with anxiety and how she chews on ice to curb her anxiety.

Part of her anxiety comes from the media's ability to write anything they want about the rapper. She said, "if you’re not careful, you can become less confident because you’re being constantly scrutinized.”

Nicki admitted to James that she misses the freedom she had at the genesis of her career. Nickie shared the difference between then and now by stating, "if I blink my eye wrong, they’ll have a story made up about why I blinked my eye that way." She feels that her every move is scrutinized, leading to massive amounts of anxiety.