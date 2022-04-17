Nicki Minaj Gets Personal During Carpool Karaoke On 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

Entertainment
Bryce Cameron

Nicki Minaj recently appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," where she joined him in the first edition of Carpool Karaoke in over two years. The ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic forced production to cease on the popular segment of Corden's late-night talk show. However, it was back with a bang as Nicki joined James to belt her some of her biggest hits.

In addition to singing along to her biggest tracks, she also dug deep and spoke vulnerably about her life. She opened up about everything from crippling anxiety to her new life as a mother. It was a rare personal moment for the rapper as she didn't hold back.

Nicki's Battle With Anxiety

Shutterstock | 564025

Nicki didn't hold back during her time on "The Late Late Show with James Corden's" signature segment Carpool Karaoke. She discussed her battles with anxiety and how she chews on ice to curb her anxiety.

Part of her anxiety comes from the media's ability to write anything they want about the rapper. She said, "if you’re not careful, you can become less confident because you’re being constantly scrutinized.”

Nicki admitted to James that she misses the freedom she had at the genesis of her career. Nickie shared the difference between then and now by stating, "if I blink my eye wrong, they’ll have a story made up about why I blinked my eye that way." She feels that her every move is scrutinized, leading to massive amounts of anxiety.

Nicki Tells James About Her Life As A Mother

Shutterstock | 2914948

One of the more surprising parts of Nicki's appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" was how she dove deep into her life as a mother. She talked about how the birth of her son has helped her anxiety troubles.

Nicki stated, "He makes me laugh, makes me smile, makes me happy. He’s just so cute and cuddly.” Nicki is "magically in love" with her precious baby boy.

Nicki And James Perform Her Classic Songs

Shutterstock | 487966

The most significant part of Nicki's appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" was performing her classic hits alongside James. They kicked things off with her racy song Anaconda, which she joked had "meaningful words."

Anaconda wasn't the only classic hit of Nicki's performed during their revealing car ride. They also rapped her iconic track Super Bass and her famous verse in the hit song Monster. She performed each of those alongside a freestyle rap inspired by their car ride.

Nicki Channels Adele

Giphy |

Nicki and James didn't just stop at singing her own songs during the car ride. They also touched on her love for Adele by performing "Someone Like You."

If singing her hit single wasn't enough to channel the British pop star, Nicki also recreated the viral meme of Adele that featured Adele ignoring the camera at a Lakers game

