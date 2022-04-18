Vanessa Hudgens Impresses In Vintage Mugler

Shutterstock | 3586184

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Vanessa Hudgens was the epitome of elegance as she slipped into a vintage Mugler frock for a dressing-room selfie shared with her nearly 45 million followers on Instagram. Highlighting her svelte figure in a black midi dress with a white satin top and 3D detailing in the front, she struck a graceful pose to show off the outfit, scoring over 233,300 likes from her fans.

Check it out below!

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Julius Randle & Kemba Walker For Gordon Hayward

'I Did Feel A Bit Used': 'RHONY' Alum Jill Zarin On Bethenny Frankel Showing Up To Late Husband's Funeral With Cameras

'I’m Just So Thrilled And RELIEVED': 'RHOC' Alum Vicki Gunvalson On Ex-Fiancé Steve Lodge's Marriage To Janis Caplan

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard To Lakers, LeBron James To Warriors In Suggested Four-Way Blockbuster

Inside The Miami Abode of Real Housewives’ Dr. Nicole Martin And Her Husband Anthony Lopez

Vintage Babe

Shutterstock | 564025

Showing off her supple arms in the strappy number, the Tick, Tick… Boom! star posed with one hand on her waist. The dress accentuated her hourglass curves and called attention to her decolletage. Hudgens was barefoot and crossed one leg in front of the other, slightly pursing her lips as she peered into the screen to take the shot. Her posture gave off sultry vibes, as did the flattering frock that exposed her shoulders.

Scroll to see the selfie!

Celebrities

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Pantless In Leggy Versace

By Rebecca Cukier

Darla Makes An Appearance

instagram | Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical star was in a chic dressing room that fans identified as the Aralda Vintage Store in the comments. It had dark-blue wallpaper adorned with a gold-and-pink floral motif and pink curtains on the window and door. Two other dresses could be seen on hangers on the wall, including a pastel-pink mini dress and a LBD.

Hudgens was not alone in the dressing room; her dog, Darla, joined her, with the actress quipping in the caption that she "never leaves my side."

As usual, the lovable pooch inadvertently stole the show, with fans gushing over the poodle mix in the comments. "Darla is my queen," said one person, while another user noted the "Bridgerton vibes."

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Her New Fabletics Line

Hudgens certainly knows a lot about style -- the actress killed it at Paris Fashion Week last month, turning heads in spectacular haute couture by Valentino, Miu Miu, and Giambattista Valli. More recently, she poured her sartorial know-how into a new collection for Fabletics, and fans are raving about the new designs. Dubbed the Sun-Daze Collection, the line "includes affordable California-inspired activewear, loungewear and swimwear fit for desert sweat and heat," per Hollywood Reporter.

“Whether you’re working out, lounging or going to the pool, I wanted to make sure there was something for all of those moments,” Hudgens told the outlet. “Festival seasons are coming, so I wanted it to feel fun and vibrant, but comfortable and stylish.”

'Queen Of Coachella'

Speaking of festival season, a huge one kicking off today is Coachella -- and Hudgens is a major fan! The 33-year-old has even earned the nickname of "Queen of Coachella" and she reportedly thinks it's "adorable" and loves being called that.

After Coachella was canceled two years in a row, the actress is excited to return to the festival and will be in Indio, California, today to watch her bestie GG Magree play.

"My best friend is playing and she has never played Coachella before and it'll be the first person I'm super close to to play. I'm excited to go and support her," she was quoted as saying.

She also stated that Coachella is "just such a fun place to dress however you want and I definitely do," telling E! News: "That's what we all want: to be seen and feel safe to express ourselves. Coachella has always been a place where I've felt safe to express myself."

Read Next

Must Read

Sara Sigmundsdottir Shows Off Bulging Biceps In Pre-Semi Finals Training

Kelly Sildaru's Toned Abs Inspire Followers

Inside Emily Ratajkowski's $2 Million Los Angeles Home

Serena Williams Displays Firm Limbs In Thought-Provoking Post

Emily Ratajkowski Explains Pete Davidson's Appeal To Women Amid Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.