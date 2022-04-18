Vanessa Hudgens Impresses In Vintage Mugler

Speaking of festival season, a huge one kicking off today is Coachella -- and Hudgens is a major fan! The 33-year-old has even earned the nickname of "Queen of Coachella" and she reportedly thinks it's "adorable" and loves being called that.

After Coachella was canceled two years in a row, the actress is excited to return to the festival and will be in Indio, California, today to watch her bestie GG Magree play.

"My best friend is playing and she has never played Coachella before and it'll be the first person I'm super close to to play. I'm excited to go and support her," she was quoted as saying.

She also stated that Coachella is "just such a fun place to dress however you want and I definitely do," telling E! News: "That's what we all want: to be seen and feel safe to express ourselves. Coachella has always been a place where I've felt safe to express myself."