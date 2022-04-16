Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski put her famous backside on show in a stunning Instagram share promoting her best-selling Inamorata line earlier in the pandemic. The Blurred Lines star, now a Big Boss Girl via her popular swim, lingerie, and clothing line, was topping up her tan in a figure-flaunting bikini back in 2020, stunning her Instagram followers with her supermodel figure and likely shifting plenty of her celeb-adored bikinis.

The photo posted to the Inamorata Instagram came with EmRats shot from behind and on a poolside deck amid sunshine and greenery. Bronzing her buns, Emily went slightly retro, posing back to the camera and in a criss-cross and backless bikini boasting thick and ribbon-like ties. Sunlight poured all over her as she wore her dark locks swept up.

See The Photo Below

Shutterstock | 564025

As Emily highlighted her catwalk queen body, a caption from Inamorata kept it short and sweet, reading: "Coming soon." Over 60,000 likes have been left, including one from fellow bikini lover Vanessa Hudgens.

EmRata has since featured in a March 2020 bikini snap, this seeing her go near dental floss on the fabrics as she modeled the "softest" bikini "ever" for a new launch.

Meanwhile, Sunset beach shoots from the Cayman Islands have been showing the Versace ambassador stunning in Mosaic and Mesh Collection dresses while right on the sand.

"Meet the Luna Dress, just dropped in our newest collection. The perfect mesh dress to wear over your bikini or out for dinner. Online now," the brand wrote last month.

Loving The SoCal Beach Culture

Emily, who left her U.K. birthplace as a child, spoke to Elle about what SoCal means to her and it fits right into her business.

"I grew up in southern California, and it really was a culture of girls living in their swimsuits," she said. "Here was this real confidence, and it was non-sexual, just women doing their thing, you know?"

When There Isn't An Underwear Store

Shutterstock | 673594

The My Body author continued: "You know, for me, I don't have a go-to underwear store. I don't have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear, and I feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool. So, this is also just like a necessity—this is something that I would want to wear."

Celebs Love It

Inamorata now has a solid celebrity fanbase, not limited to model Hailey Bieber and reality star Kourtney Kardashian.

