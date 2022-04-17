Cardi B In Swimsuit Enjoys Vacation With Daughter

Things always seem a little extra with Cardi B, and her fans love her for it. On April 8, 2021, the Money rapper uploaded a short video of herself flaunting her gorgeous body.

In the clip, she was clad in a brown cutout swimsuit that beautifully displayed her midsection and rear, showing her large tattoos. The Bodak Yellow crooner accessorized the look with golden sandal heels.

Cardi B got her fans gushing over her, with most of them lost for words and only being able to comment with multiple flames and love emojis.

Check out some other bikini posts from Cardi B, including one showing her adorable daughter Kulture.

Kulture Looks Just Like Her Mom

The WAP rapper does not just post stunning photos of herself but that of her pretty daughter, Kulture, who she shares with her husband and rapper Offset.

In February 2021, the proud mom shared multiple pictures of her adorable daughter looking so cute in a pink swimsuit. Kulture accessorized her look with a golden neck chain, bracelets, and purple glasses placed on her head.

Cardi B expressed her deep love for her daughter by captioning the post, "I love her sooo much @kulturekiari such a girly girl🎀."

Fans Love Kulture Too

Loving Cardi B equates to loving her daughter. Fans took to the comment section to show the rapper their immense love for Kulture.

While some gushed over the celebrity kid's beauty, others could not help but comment about her striking resemblance with her mom.

One fan commented, "A beauty like her momma❤️❤️❤️."

"This girl is gonna grow up just like her momma," another fan said.

"She's the most beautiful child I've ever seen," complimented another.

Bikinis Days Are Not Always For Beach Days

For Cardi B, bikinis are not for the beach alone. The star rapper rocks a bikini like she would a dress. On October 12, 2020, she took to her Instagram page to upload a short video of her donned in a pink two-piece string bikini.

She wore it with white ankle strap heels and a multicolored Birkin Hermes bag. Her black hair was beautifully styled, and she had cute pink glasses on.

Soaking Up The Sun In Style

The Money rapper does everything in style, including soaking up the sun. In July 2020, she posted a photo of herself relaxing by her lavish pool.

Cardi wore a two-piece leopard print bikini which she accessorized with her long blonde hair and sky-high Dolce and Gabbana wedges. She captioned the post, "It's all about the shoes for me."

As usual, her fans went crazy in the comment section. The photo attracted over 4,000,000 likes and 30,000 comments.

The star rapper is unpredictable when it comes to her style. However, one can be sure that she will always wow her fans with whatever she decides to step out in.

