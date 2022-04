Kim Kardashian turned heads as she stunned in her SKIMS x FENDI last year, and the photos even brought a bit of a shirt-lift. The 41-year-old mogul continues her grip on the online retail space via her 2019-founded brand, one clearly popular enough to invite a major designer collab.

Kim, who has fronted Fendi alongside mom Kris Jenner and daughter North West, joined forces with the luxury Italian designer last year, with the result coming as lots of monograms on the now-iconic SKIMS brand.