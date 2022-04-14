Olympian Nastia Liukin Displays Slim Legs In Handstand

Shutterstock | 842245

Health & Lifestyle
Fatima Araos

Nastia Liukin is on vacation in Costa Rica right now and she’s been showing off the beautiful sights – along with her gymnastics skills and svelte physique as per usual – to her 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

The 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist uploaded a series of photos to her feed and one in particular, where she’s doing a handstand in a one-piece swimsuit, really grabs attention thanks to the display of athletic prowess and those slim legs – not to mention the dash of danger as she balances on the ledge of a pool.

See the post below.

The Latest

Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Saves Starfish

Melissa Gorga Thrown Off Mechanical Bull

Surfer Maya Gabeira In Bikini Shows Surfing Expertise

Caroline Marks Sunbathes In Bikini

Olympian Simone Biles Flashes Rock-Hard Abs

What She Eats

Liukin may have retired from her sport 10 years ago but it’s obvious she still has the skill and body for it. Through the years, the top gymnast has maintained her Olympic strength and physique by following a healthy diet and training like a champion.

She revealed what her diet is like to Today, saying it consists of “[a] lot of protein, a lot of vegetables, a lot of greens. I don't really eat too many carbs, and if I do, it's brown rice or quinoa.”

Health & Lifestyle

Aly Raisman In Bikini Celebrates Self-Love

By chisom

What She Drinks

Liukin also revealed that she’s a fan of juice cleanses. “And I really love green juices,” she said. “I don't necessarily do green juice cleanses for a week long, but if I'm not feeling that great, I'll just do a one or two day juice cleanse, and it will just pick me right back up.”

And what does she put in her juice? “Kale, spinach, celery, parsley, ginger. If I feel like I want it a little sweeter, I put in apples,” she said.

Jessica Biel Shows Off Abs And Shares Workout Tips

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

'Treat Yourself'

Shutterstock | 2914948

That’s not to say the former athlete doesn’t give in to temptation from time to time. She told Hollywood Life, “The biggest thing is to treat yourself, because if you tell yourself you can’t have something, that’s all you’re going to want. I remember my mom always told me, if you want a cookie, have a cookie, just don’t have the whole box! My number one thing is moderation.”

She continued, “Life is short and you don’t want to be miserable. Indulge, but maybe not every single day!”

Active Lifestyle

Liukin also said that she tries to work out every day. “I love pilates, I love hot yoga, SoulCycle, just going for a run,” she explained. “If I can’t get out to do a class, in my house, I do squats, pushups, a little circuit. There’s really no excuse. There is no, ‘I don’t have access to a gym’ — go for a run or a walk outside, do squats in your living room. It’s really important to stay young, to stay healthy.”

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Lindsey Vonn Is ‘Thankful’ In Bikini

Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bikini Sunbathe

Salma Hayek In Bikini Celebrates National Water Day

Elizabeth Hurley In Swimsuit Turns Up The Heat

Danica Patrick In Bikini Indulges In Meditation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.