In 2020, retired Olympic gold-medalist Aly Raisman shared a heart-wrenching story on body dysmorphia and its damage to young (old) people's confidence. One of her stories talked about an unsettling experience that bullied her out of wearing revealing outfits and dealing with people calling her mean names.

It's been two years now, and Aly has grown to love her body more. She partnered with activewear brands Aerie and Sylvia P to release a set of swimsuits, bodysuits, and leotards for young girls.