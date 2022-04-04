Olivia Rodrigo Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Vivien Westwood

Olivia is our best first-timer both on the red carpet and grammy award stage. Last night marks her first appearance at the Grammy Awards, and quite fittingly, she also carted away the award for the Best New Artist category. Olivia was nominated in seven categories for her debut album Sour while performing at the ceremony, which was not too shabby for a newcomer. She earned nominations regarded as the most important categories: album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, and best new artist. Rodrigo snagged the award for best new artist and best pop solo performance, and best pop album.