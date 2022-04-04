Olivia Rodrigo, or to put it more accurately, Grammy award-winning singer, dazzled on the red carpet in a custom-made Vivienne Westwood gown. The 19-year-old joined the rest of the music industry at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony to celebrate their craft and hard work.
Olivia Rodrigo Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Vivien Westwood
The Latest
NBA News: James Harden 'Twice Reassured' Kevin Durant He'd Stay Long-Term With Nets Before Demanding Trade To Sixers
Punk Princess Royalty
We can't get enough of the optical illusion dress donned by the "Drivers License" singer. Olivia showed up at music's biggest night in a floor-length Vivienne Westwood black satin dress with sparkly pink crystals attached to the dress to form an hourglass silhouette. She paired the Vivienne Westwood dress with opera-length gloves, two pink choker necklaces, and black platform stiletto heels. The overall nineties-inspired look screams gothic punk rock, but she does it so softly that it has a sweet edge.
Celebrities
Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit
Hint: It's Not An Overall!
Favorite Newcomer
Olivia is our best first-timer both on the red carpet and grammy award stage. Last night marks her first appearance at the Grammy Awards, and quite fittingly, she also carted away the award for the Best New Artist category. Olivia was nominated in seven categories for her debut album Sour while performing at the ceremony, which was not too shabby for a newcomer. She earned nominations regarded as the most important categories: album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, and best new artist. Rodrigo snagged the award for best new artist and best pop solo performance, and best pop album.
Red Carpet Princess
Rodrigo told "E!" red carpet host Laverne Cox that she was going for "something fun and young" when asked about her style. That pretty much sums up her red carpet fashion choices thus far; fun, refreshing, and simple. It's safe to say that the young singer has found what works for her and is sticking to it; for red carpet looks, she prefers black or dark colors, though she incorporates bright colors into her looks.
Up Next
"I could never have imagined this in my wildest dreams, growing up watching the Grammys religiously and the performances on YouTube so many times. To be here tonight with all these incredible people, it's such an honor", Rodrigo told Cox. In her acceptance speech, she discusses her childhood desire to be a gymnast before telling her mother she would win a Grammy. We're excitedly waiting for what the talented pop sensation will do next, now that she's won three Grammys.