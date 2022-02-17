Ariana Grande On Trend In Stunning Versace Miniskirt

Since the first pic wasn’t a head-to-toe shot, it was the perfect tease that had every fashion enthusiast asking – “Let’s see the shoes!” Stylist Mimi nailed it by giving the grand reveal in pic number two. And the shoes definitely did NOT disappoint!
The Medusa Aevitas pumps, also by Versace, elevated the outfit to a more edgy, high-fashion vibe. The exaggerated platforms, with chunky sky-high heels and rhinestone-adorned ankle straps looked straight off the runway and made Ariana’s toned gams look even longer and sexier.
While Ariana’s style is most definitely evolving, she still gave fans “classic Ariana” by styling her long locks in a signature high ponytail. Fans could not stop commenting on how much they loved the entire ensemble, and how gorgeous the star looked.
Even as trends change, and vintage 90’s and Y2K looks inspire the fashion world, sometimes it’s good to stick with what works. The “high pony” will always be THE hairstyle for Ariana since it complements her stunning features so perfectly. As long as she keeps serving, we’ll keep coming to the table for more Ariana fashion looks.