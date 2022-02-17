Ariana Grande On Trend In Stunning Versace Miniskirt

During her “high-school girl chic” phase (while dating Ex Pete Davidson), Ariana would often be seen in slouchy, oversized sweatshirts, babydoll dresses and thigh-high boots. Her signature high ponytail was also ever-present during this era, and complemented her fun, flirty outfit choices. Ariana remained so committed to this specific style that it inspired Halloween costume looks, even from celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian.

But it seems Ariana has left those fashion faux pas days in the dust. She’s now leveling up her style and leaning into a more sophisticated look. This is all thanks to her collaboration with stylist to the stars, Mimi Cuttrell.

It was actually Mimi who shared the post on her Instagram and tagged her superstar client. Ariana seems to be in good company, as Mimi styles some of the hottest starlets of the moment, including Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, and Normani.

Take a look at Ariana’s outfit below and see why Mimi is in such demand!