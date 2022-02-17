Ariana Grande On Trend In Stunning Versace Miniskirt

Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Melissa Iscan

Ariana Grande, dripping in head-to-toe Versace, accomplished two things — she showcased her own style evolution and proved 90’s fashion is the hottest trend of the moment.

The Grammy award-winning vocal artist and Don’t Look Up actress had every fashionista going gaga over her smoldering Versace look. The two-picture set, shared on Instagram, garnered close to 200,000 likes and had the comments section abuzz. But surprisingly, it wasn’t Ariana herself who posted the pics.

Keep scrolling to get the scoop on who posted her stunning look.

The Latest

'It's Going To Be Unreal': Ben Simmons Says About Playing Alongside Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Gets Redemption As It Hails In Pasadena

'I’m So Scared Of Food': Jackie Goldschneider Worries About Eating Disorder Relapse On 'RHONJ'

'I Was So Concerned I'd Broken My Back': Lisa Vanderpump Steps Out With Walker And Cast After Horse Accident

Peter Thiel Reportedly Invests In Conservative Dating App

Ariana's Style Evolution

Shutterstock | 64736

During her “high-school girl chic” phase (while dating Ex Pete Davidson), Ariana would often be seen in slouchy, oversized sweatshirts, babydoll dresses and thigh-high boots. Her signature high ponytail was also ever-present during this era, and complemented her fun, flirty outfit choices. Ariana remained so committed to this specific style that it inspired Halloween costume looks, even from celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian.

But it seems Ariana has left those fashion faux pas days in the dust. She’s now leveling up her style and leaning into a more sophisticated look. This is all thanks to her collaboration with stylist to the stars, Mimi Cuttrell.

It was actually Mimi who shared the post on her Instagram and tagged her superstar client. Ariana seems to be in good company, as Mimi styles some of the hottest starlets of the moment, including Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, and Normani.

Take a look at Ariana’s outfit below and see why Mimi is in such demand!

Celebrities

Sharon Osbourne Defends Rebel Wilson After Reported Weight Loss Backlash On 'The Talk'

Sharon Osbourne Defends Rebel Wilson After Reported Weight Loss Backlash On 'The Talk'

By Lucille Barilla

The 90's Are Officially Back in Style

Getty | Kevin Mazur

Rocking a ribbed, taupe Versace sweater and monogrammed metallic A-line mini, Ariana gave us “Season 1 Rachel” vibes from the beloved 90’s sitcom, Friends. Jennifer Aniston, who skyrocketed to fame with her role as fashion-forward Rachel Green, was THE style icon of the era. Pleated skirts and form-fitting turtleneck sweaters were Rachel’s signature look, and the “inspo” was strong here in Ariana’s whole ensemble.

Here's the post that had jaws dropping and all eyes glued to the look.

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Shares Video Of Actor Chris Evans Cuddling Her Dog

Perfection From Head-To-Toe

Wikimedia | 140i wiki

Since the first pic wasn’t a head-to-toe shot, it was the perfect tease that had every fashion enthusiast asking – “Let’s see the shoes!” Stylist Mimi nailed it by giving the grand reveal in pic number two. And the shoes definitely did NOT disappoint!

The Medusa Aevitas pumps, also by Versace, elevated the outfit to a more edgy, high-fashion vibe. The exaggerated platforms, with chunky sky-high heels and rhinestone-adorned ankle straps looked straight off the runway and made Ariana’s toned gams look even longer and sexier.

 

While Ariana’s style is most definitely evolving, she still gave fans “classic Ariana” by styling her long locks in a signature high ponytail. Fans could not stop commenting on how much they loved the entire ensemble, and how gorgeous the star looked.

Even as trends change, and vintage 90’s and Y2K looks inspire the fashion world, sometimes it’s good to stick with what works. The “high pony” will always be THE hairstyle for Ariana since it complements her stunning features so perfectly. As long as she keeps serving, we’ll keep coming to the table for more Ariana fashion looks.

Read Next

Must Read

Bradley Cooper & Jennifer Garner Are Just Good Friends, Not Dating, Source Claims

Is Chanel West Coast Actually From The West Coast?

CFB Scout Predicts Arch Manning Landing Spot

Bose Celebrates Record-Breaking Win With Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.