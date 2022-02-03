Penelope Cruz is a hot ticket in Hollywood this year with critics praising her portrayal of a pregnant woman in Parallel Mothers. The Spanish actress made multiple appearances on hotshot magazines last year including Variety. While her message is interesting we can't help being distracted by her plunging neckline braless dress. The 47-year-old dropped our jaws with this ethereal cover photo, and we're living for it.
Penelope Cruz Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress
Face Of A Goddess
Penelope stuns in a floor-length cream dress with a plunging neckline displaying her mounding bosoms. The smocked bodice cinches her tiny waistline connecting to a flowing skirt which she hikes up. Sitting in a contemplative pose, Penelope places her right hand under her chin, then the left sits on her laps akimbo.
The 355 actress crosses her left leg over the right American-style baring slender legs. She styles her brunette hair in a messy sideswept wave, keeps her makeup neutral, and completely foregoes accessories. With a face like that, we'd get keep it simple too.
Hidden Gem
Nested away in the last slide is a picture of Penelope looking like the goddess she is in a green dress. Its bodice is similar to the cover photo's dress style except it adds a statement broach in the middle. The push-up cups once more prop her cleavage as the waistband cinches her already tiny waist.
This green dress has a flowing skirt too with a delectable thigh-high slit highlighting her toned legs in nude platform heels. Still wearing her brunette hair in a messy wave, (only now we can see golden highlights thanks to the sun's reflection) Penelope holds it back with her right hand. She also neglects to wear any other jewelry except a simple ring, and the broach on the bodice.
Actors On Actors
After a successful outing with Variety last October, Penelope Cruz once more teamed up with the magazine for an Amazon Studio's special event - Actors on Actors. She had a virtual interview with British actor Benedict Cumberbatch talking about their craft particularly Imposter's Syndrome, colleagues, and directors.
During the interview, Penelope reminisced on all the times she worked opposite her husband Javier Bardem. The actress emphasized she doesn't recommend working with your spouse often but once in a while is great especially if they're good at their craft.
Old Friends
The interview went smoothly as the old friends (Penelope and Benedict) showered each other with praise on their performances in recent films. Benedict Cumberbatch stars in The Power of the Dog which also earned critical acclaim like Penelope's Parallel Mothers.
See the full interview here.