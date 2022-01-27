Anyone who's ever scrolled through Kate Beckinsale 's Instagram feed knows that the Underworld alum is a huge animal lover. The glamorous 48-year-old Hollywood actress shares her life with three adorable pets -- two Persian cats named Clive and Willow, and a Pomeranian called Myf -- all of whom seem to share their mom's charismatic personality.

Hilarious updates of the trio doing silly cat and dog things abound on the Pearl Harbor star's page, with her latest offering on Wednesday featuring Willow as the lead. The four-part upload also gave Beckinsale's 5.1 million followers an eyeful of her incredible figure and saw the English beauty going leggy in eye-popping Moschino.

Check it out below.