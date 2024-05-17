‘Liar’ Trump Slammed for Falsely Claiming NY Court Is Inaccessible for MAGA Fans, ‘Like Fort Knox’

Former President Donald Trump has been criticizing the security presence outside the courthouse and telling reporters that it is preventing his fans from going in to support him as the hush money criminal case against him moves forward in New York, per Dayton Daily.

Even though the region is open and quite accessible to the public, Trump complained and misinformed viewers, saying, “Outside it’s like Fort Knox, you can’t get within three blocks of this place if you’re a civilian.”

Many social media users swiftly fact-checked him and slammed his repetitive lies about the same thing. "Again DJT lies that it’s impossible to get close to outside the courthouse even though multiple journalists have filmed outside to show it’s easy peasy to get outside the courthouse," a user slammed. Another user posted a picture of the courthouse, showing how accessible it is, mocking, "'Fort Knox'."

The BSer @realDonaldTrump, "YUGE" talker, back in court again to get in a long nap. To his dying day, trump will not accept HE is the "DISHONEST" one and the reason he is in court. Delusional old man. https://t.co/zHhgMdhrgd — myvoice_entitledopinion of concerned citizen (@mgeremia1) May 16, 2024

Another user joked, "Of all of Trump's lies over the years, this is one of the easiest ones to disprove. Just go for a walk around the courthouse!" A user mocked Trump, saying, "Has to convince himself the cult would be there if they could be." A user made a special request to the camera crew, saying, "I’m begging a cameraman to do a slow pan to show how accessible (and empty) it is in front of the courthouse as soon as he says this every day."

Why can't, for fucking once, a journalist call out trump in real time, say to him when he spews this lie, "We're live, walk with us and show us how everything is blocked off, show the people" so he will huff and puff and angrily disappear into a sea of red tie-clad sycophants. https://t.co/XWgz1Vt43n — jellin76💙🟧🟦patriotism=caring about others (@jellin76) May 17, 2024

A user mocked Trump and his swathe of GOP supporters who've been swarming in to offer support in the last week, saying, "He could just buy a parrot to say these lines repeatedly...oh, wait, he has a set of parrots show up each morning. Never mind." Another user, in a similar vein, said, "He says as he forced House Republicans to visit the court."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

A user took a shot at Trump hilariously, saying, "I heard that nobody can get within three blocks of the courthouse because of Donald Trump’s farts." A user criticized Trump, saying, "Trump is really pissed he can't have his personal mob intimidating the judge, prosecutors and jury."

Trump is really pissed he can't have his personal mob intimidating the judge, prosecutors and jury https://t.co/owEymRQFTG — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) May 16, 2024

Trump has long been claiming that his supporters are not being allowed inside the courthouse, sometimes even saying "thousands have been turned away" by cops. Although barriers and traffic closures were used as security measures, it is untrue that "this courthouse is locked down" or that "not a person within five blocks" exists. The courthouse is accessible to the public and has a designated protest area across the street.

People can even drive up to the building and enter. Early entrants can also enter the overflow room with a near-live video or the trial courtroom. Not many of Trump's followers have turned out. CNN journalists covering the trial from the scene said that when it began in mid-April, there were fewer than 100 supporters visible in the protest area, and on consecutive days, that number would frequently decrease to three or less.