Travis Kelce Surprises Fans at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Sydney, Hands Out Guitar Picks

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance has simply blossomed and bloomed since last year! The couple appear to be head over heels for each other and are almost inseparable. Swift’s fandom: The Swifties, were thoroughly impressed by Kelce’s passion for the Calm Down singer, and are beyond elated for the happiness she’s found with him. Ever since the Super Bowl ended, Kelce traveled with Swift to Australia to support her ongoing Eras Tour in Australia. Speaking of, it seems that her admirers have found yet another reason why Kelce might be the one for Swift: He was seen giving away freebie guitar picks to the roaring crowd while his girlfriend performed.

As per Page Six, Kelce reportedly distributed a plethora of guitar picks during the first night of her concert in Sydney, Australia on Friday. Kelce appeared to be wearing a cerulean blue patterned crewneck t-shirt and shorts during the concert. He also sported a showstopping gold wristwatch followed by her beloved friendship bracelets. A video posted by a fellow Swiftie on X, formerly Twitter, featuring Kelce in the aforementioned act has fans going gaga about him.

A user on the platform shared a brief video of Kelce going around certain areas of the stadium giving away these little tchotchkes with a smile on his face. Fans of theirs were floored by his gesture and were loudly cheering him on as he passed by them. During this happy spree, Kelce managed to procure a neatly crafted friendship bracelet from a fellow concertgoer through an exchange.

Several fans gleefully entrusted their cherished bands of love for a pick that may have possibly belonged to Swift. As mentioned earlier, many were thrilled to watch Kelce exchange guitar picks for bracelets and expressed their thought in response to the aforementioned thread. One person gushed, “So sweet.”

Another said, “He’s living his best life.” A third one noted, “He’s so proud to be her boyfriend, I’m sobbing.” A final one recalled the reaction of a few enthusiastic and awestruck girls with whom Kelce interacted, saying, “The girl's face at the end is so me.” Likewise many appreciated the Kansas City Chiefs player’s gesture at the concert.

That wasn’t the only moment he had though. Kelce and Swift shared several adorable moments throughout and were seen practically fawning over the other. Kelce was seen gazing at her with pride and joy as he watched her perform her heart out.

Swift on the other hand made his heart beat even faster when she referred to him twice while she sang. The first time she pointed directly at him while she sang Willow. The next time she changed the lyrics of her song Karma again as per People! Shortly after they shared a warm embrace and a sweet smooch.