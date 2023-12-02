The Kardashians is one of the biggest TV show names in the entertainment industry and has revolutionized the reality TV genre. It not only augmented but completely diversified and changed the definition of what a reality show could look like. This out-of-the-box thinking first began back in 2007 under the strict guidance of momager Kris Jenner, who has been proactive since day one.

The kardashians will never end to be honest 😂 they will grow and change & continue having businesses everyone hooked on. & continue having people despising them — 7evyn. (@777mamii) April 25, 2023

The show initially ran under the name Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E! After a brief one-year hiatus, the family made its way back on our screens with its namesake show being released on Hulu instead, as per The Daily Beast. While it has transitioned into a household favorite—with the steamy drama, the heartwarming raw moments, intense fights, and several iconic core memories such as the birth of all the junior Kardashians—it might have a time frame as to how long it can last, and it appears that Jenner may be at crossroads with that decision.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

According to The U.S. Sun, the 'momager' is genuinely passionate about allowing the show to go on for about ten years. However, her daughters—Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner—don’t feel the same, as per an insider. While the show has been a resounding success thanks to the hard work and perseverance of the family, the future of the show is still in question. Viewers may potentially be looking at the last few seasons of the critically acclaimed show.

The source shed light on Kris’ current frame of mind concerning the show, stating, “Kris’ position is very firm. She wants to keep the reality franchise going and she wants to keep working with her daughters to do it.” Furthermore, the source claimed that Kris was not budging on her stance and mentioned that her determination to keep the show going is what 'gave her a lot of power' while securing a deal with Hulu after amicably cutting things off with NBC Universal, as per Variety.

The Kardashians show a lot of the behind of the scenes work that Kim does in fashion on their Hulu show. You’ll see how her input as a creative director is disregarded by the designers. Kim wanted to style many looks differently but at the end of the day Stefano & Dolce said no🤷🏽‍♀️ — Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) June 25, 2023

While Kris has most certainly played a major role in promoting each of their careers, her daughters allegedly believe that the show has run its course. Another source comments on the matter, “Everybody knows her daughters are far less passionate about the whole project.” Moreover, each of her children is running a successful business empire, which has further cemented their careers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

In addition, except for Kendall, five of her kids are busy parenting and nurturing their family. The source insinuated that for these reasons and probably more, it's likely that they might be considering opting out of the franchise. Lastly, the source strongly boasts of Kris’ efforts through the years and how she’s practically kept the show afloat. The source claimed, “Kris has been the one who kept the show going, not the girls. They have benefitted from it, to put it mildly!” However, another key factor that the source claimed to believe would potentially become a primary reason is budget cuts.

The source made a comparison of the cost of filming from when they first started out to how much it costs now, and as per the source, it 'costs twice as much now' than 20 years ago. As of now, Kris and her representatives have refrained from issuing an official comment, and her daughters have also kept mum on the matter. The future of the beloved reality show is yet to be determined.

