It's Christmas, and Kevin Costner was spotted doing last-minute holiday shopping, which included a pricey Martin & Co. guitar. It was assumed the expensive gift was for his new lady love, singer Jewel, amid their romance rumors doing rounds since Thanksgiving. After all, it has been a tough year for the Yellowstone star, who recently separated from his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner.

The 68-year-old was seen leaving a Los Angeles Guitar Center holding a guitar stand in hand while a person carried a big box of the high-end guitar brand and put it in the trunk of Costner's car. The actor wore a black zip-up, jeans, and dark sunglasses, as per Page Six.

The Bodyguard actor has been linked with the Grammy Award singer after they spent quality time on Richard Branson's private island in the Caribbean during this year's Thanksgiving. TMZ reported the duo sat 'very close' to each other on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. Costner was there for a tennis fundraiser for Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation.

The outlet claimed the singer and actor flew and left the event to the Caribbean together. The two were acting 'flirty,' and the reports have now been swirling rumors of them dating. Some photographs showed Costner had his arms around the 49-year-old singer Jewel. Eyewitnesses also said they enjoyed each other's company. TMZ's source revealed, "There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up." It also added, "You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on."

The insider also said although Jewel is 'picky about who to date,' she feels Kevin 'fits the bill.' Their relationship is not at a 'serious stage' yet, but they are 'having fun' together, and their closeness meant she felt comfortable around the 68-year-old actor.

The actor parted ways from his ex-wife Baumgartner, with whom he was married for 18 years. "Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings," a representative from NBC News said in the statement per TODAY.

Meanwhile, singer Jewel has a 12-year-old son, Kase, with ex-husband Ty Murray. She talked about motherhood with PEOPLE, "Everybody told me that every year gets better, and I was like, 'That's impossible.' So far, it's true, said Jewel. "I'm just enjoying every single second I have with him." A source said, "[Jewel] has a light in her that has not been there in quite some time." The singer split from her ex, Murray, in 2014.

Jewel also thanked Costner in an Instagram post. She captioned, "Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event with @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids. @kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self who also plays a mean game of doubles!" Although it's unclear for whom Costner bought the costly Christmas gift, a source said, "He's really into his [band, Modern West], and singing, and she's very much a part of that country-and-western world."

