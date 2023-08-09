Bradley Cooper Treats Her Daughter to a Holiday in Paris While Mom Irina Shayk Hangs Out With Tom Brady

On the weekend of August 5th, Bradley Cooper, 48, took his daughter Lea, 6, to the Tuileries Funfair in Paris. The A Star Is Born director looked sharp in a light-blue button-down shirt and navy pants while taking his kid to the fair. Bradley topped off his ensemble with a pair of black shoes, black sunglasses, and a grey cardigan.

Bradley Cooper takes daughter Lea to fair as ex Irina Shayk romances Tom Brady https://t.co/Waw3B25SgU pic.twitter.com/t9IJx7tm8v — Page Six (@PageSix) August 7, 2023

Also Read: Revealing The Real Reason Why Tom Brady Won’t Celebrate His Birthday With Rumored Lover Irina Shayk

According to Marca, Lea looked like a walking Barbie doll in a bright pink frock. The daughter topped off her ensemble with a leopard-print blouse and white sandals. The 48-year-old man and his youngster were seen on camera walking the fairgrounds hand-in-hand at one point. It was notable that the 37-year-old model, Irina Shayk wasn't there.

During their exciting expedition, the Hollywood star was also seen with an unidentified toddler, with whom he rode the swings, as reported by Page Six. He looked to have brought a buddy and his kid to the fair with him since the four of them were grinning broadly while riding a log. Bradley sat in the rear, while the two kids and their unidentified companion were seated in the log's center. The group of riders created quite a splash and yelled as the log smashed into the water.

Bradley Cooper spotted EMBRACING ex Irina Shayk during NYC stroll https://t.co/OvQoSFTHAd via @DailyMailCeleb — BradleyCooperNews (Fan Account) (@BCooperfanpage) June 23, 2023

About two years after they began dating, Irina and Bradley became parents to a girl in 2017. After dating for many years, the famous couple finally broke up in June 2021. Bradley and his ex have been seen several times with their daughter since then, most recently in June in New York City. They've maintained a positive co-parenting relationship for Lea's sake since their split. In 2022, they got back together to take Lea on vacation, and it was widely reported that they were back together.

Also Read: Amid Dating Rumors With Irina Shayk, Tom Brady Enjoys a Safari Trip With His Daughter Vivian

In a March 2021 interview with ELLE, the brunette bombshell discussed her experience as a mom for the first time. She said at that time, "I never understood the term co-parenting, When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/bQIGvjcR98 — @21metgala (@21metgala) July 24, 2023

Also Read: Irina Shayk Keeps Low Profile in a Black Coat and Hat in NYC After Tom Brady Romance Rumors

Photos acquired by TMZ on July 24 showed Shayk's rumored lover and athlete Tom Brady allegedly touching her face, leading to rumors of a romantic relationship between the two. Page Six stated on August 3 that the supposed new lovebirds had just shared a sushi date in NYC. One source remarked, "It was just the two of them, they were just in their little world. They didn’t want to be around people."

It's been said that Tom and Irina started dating after he picked her up from the Hotel Bel-Air in the afternoon. Pictures of them smilingly arriving at Tom's residence were widely circulated by the paparazzi, and Paps said that Irina didn't depart until 9:30 the next morning. Tom dropped Irina off at the hotel and picked her up later that afternoon when they were seen laughing and smiling in Tom's vehicle.

References:

https://pagesix.com/2023/08/03/inside-tom-brady-and-irina-shayks-secret-nyc-date-night/

https://www.elle.com/fashion/a35600525/irina-shayk-elle-2021/

https://www.tmz.com/2023/07/24/irina-shayk-spends-night-tom-brady-caresses-face-car-dating/

https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/celebrities/2023/08/08/64d1880dca4741296f8b458a.html

https://pagesix.com/2023/08/07/bradley-cooper-takes-daughter-to-fair-as-irina-shayk-romances-tom-brady/

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski Tried Wooing Tom Brady With Dance Moves at 4th of July Party

Tom Brady Invites Irina Shayk to Los Angeles on the Heels of Suspected Romance