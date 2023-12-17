Kevin Costner and Jewel are reportedly enjoying a new romantic connection, and the catalyst behind their blossoming relationship is none other than billionaire Richard Branson. Branson, a longtime friend of both Costner and Jewel, played a pivotal role in bringing them together, as reported by the Daily Mail. The source revealed that Branson invited Jewel to host her charity fundraiser on his private Caribbean island in November, leading to an organic connection between the two.

The insider disclosed, "They hit it off well, and Jewel seems to be happy about it." Despite the burgeoning romance, it's emphasized that the relationship is not yet serious. The outlet highlighted that the Grammy winner, Jewel, has a renewed sense of happiness, with friends noticing a "light in her that has not been there in quite some time." While the romance may not be characterized as serious, TMZ reported that the relationship is relatively new. Candid snapshots of the pair during a trip to the British Virgin Islands surfaced, revealing a flirty dynamic. An eyewitness from the November fundraiser attested to the undeniable connection between Costner and Jewel, noting that "when they were together, it was like they both just lit up."

Jewel, a 49-year-old Grammy-winning singer, is said to appreciate a man's man and is drawn to Costner's country western vibe. This revelation comes in the wake of both Costner and Jewel going through divorces — Costner from Christine Baumgartner and Jewel from Ty Murray. The two celebrities are navigating this new connection at their own pace, with sources emphasizing that they are currently focused on having fun rather than diving into anything serious.

The initial spark occurred on Branson's Necker Island during Jewel's charity fundraiser. The connection was not only witnessed by attendees but also captured in photographs where Costner was pictured with his arms around Jewel. Despite attempts to keep their burgeoning romance discreet, the chemistry between them was palpable.

Jewel, who was married to Ty Murray from 2008 to 2014, shares a 12-year-old son named Kase with him, as per Page Six. On the other hand, Costner, a 68-year-old Oscar winner, co-parents three children — Cayden, Hayes, and Grace — with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. Costner, who recently finalized his divorce with Baumgartner in September after a lengthy and publicized separation, is navigating this new chapter cautiously. While rumours and speculations surround their connection, both Costner and Jewel seem content to let their romance unfold naturally.

The newfound connection between Kevin Costner and Jewel is a product of shared experiences on Branson's Necker Island. As they enjoy each other's company, the emphasis remains on having fun rather than rushing into a serious commitment. The photos and eyewitness accounts from the November fundraiser attest to the undeniable chemistry between the two, marking a new chapter in their personal lives.

