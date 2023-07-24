‘The View’ Co-hosts Mourn the Heartbreaking Loss of a Cherished Member: "Forever Grateful To Him"

The hosts of The View have come together in a sorrowful moment to mourn the loss of a cherished member of their TV show family. The popular chat show's co-creator Bill Geddie passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the age of 68. His absence leaves a significant void in the hearts of all who worked closely with him, and he will always be remembered for his outstanding contributions to the success of the show. Many colleagues and fans have paid tribute to Geddie.

The official Instagram account of the talk show shared the news on July 21, 2023, with the caption, "It’s with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The View co-creator and one of television’s most well-respected producers, Bill Geddie."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

It added, "He was a pioneer in television and greatly beloved by The View family, creating the show with Barbara Walters and serving as its executive producer for 17 years. The View wouldn’t exist without Bill Geddie." The statement quoted his family as saying, “He was a big deal in TV, but at home, he was an even ‘bigger than life’ husband and dad.” It concluded, "Our love goes out to his wife Barbara, and their two daughters, Allison and Lauren."

Sunny Hostin, one of the show's current co-hosts, is among those who were most impacted by Geddie's passing. Hostin shared her sorrow, thanked him, and referred to him as her mentor on Twitter. She recalled how Geddie had been the first to see her potential as a host of a major talk show, giving her words of support and advice during her audition for The View.

My friend & mentor Bill Geddie has transitioned at 68. Bill was the 1st person to believe that I could be a national talk show host. He told me after an audition for The View “you were sitting there watching the show instead of being on the show. Lean in like I know you can.” 💔 — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) July 21, 2023

Hostin has been a valuable co-host on the show since the year 2014, reports The List. She wrote on Twitter, "My friend & mentor Bill Geddie has transitioned at 68. Bill was the 1st person to believe that I could be a national talk show host." She added, "He told me after an audition for The View, 'you were sitting there watching the show instead of being on the show. Lean in like I know you can'.”

Joy Behar, a seasoned co-host on The View, since 1997, also posted on social media about how much she loved Geddie. She described him as a producer who maintained the group's unity and loyalty while also having a fondness for comedy, laughter, and the occasional cigar.

She tweeted, "We are saddened by the sudden death of Bill Geddie. As a producer, he kept us together and was very loyal to his staff. Bill loved comedy and plenty of laughs not to mention a good cigar. I’m forever grateful to him and Barbara for the opportunity to be on the View. RIP 'VIEWMASTER'.”

We are saddened by the sudden death of Bill Geddie.

As a producer, he kept us together and was very loyal to his staff. Bill loved comedy and plenty of laughs not to mention a good cigar. I’m forever grateful to him and Barbara for the opportunity to be on the View. RIP… — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) July 21, 2023

