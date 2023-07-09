Comparing the Post-trial Life of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Who Bounced Back Faster

A year ago, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's gripping trial, which featured shocking disclosures and unexpected turns that kept the media and spectators on the edge of their seats, made the entire world experience a rollercoaster of emotions. Their lives and professions dramatically changed as a result of their widely reported legal dispute. Since then, everyone's attention has been focused on their every move and the events that followed the judgment.

Let's take a look at how they have managed their personal lives and professional careers, from Heard moving to another country with her daughter, to Depp renegotiating multimillion-dollar contracts.

Depp made an immediate impact upon his comeback by embarking on a European tour with the late rocker Jeff Beck. After that, he shot Jean du Barry, a contender for the Cannes Film Festival in which he portrays King Louis XV. Depp reportedly told his closest friends that he feels tremendously blessed about how quickly he was welcomed back by the entertainment world, according to a report from PEOPLE. Despite the film's poor reception from critics, they all thought Depp's performance was strong. He's currently living in Somerset.

The path back to popularity for Heard hasn't been as easy as it was for Depp. Sadly, the actress was the target of rage and insults. She was also labeled by many as the antagonist of the tale, per Marca.

Along with her 1-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, Heard made the decision to put everything behind her and go to Europe. The actress confirmed that she was considering the prospect of giving up acting to concentrate on her duty as a mother after the contentious trial against Depp.

Depp allegedly gained millions from his own artwork, selling 780 pictures at the London gallery Castle Fine Art and making more than $3.6 million in a matter of hours. The actor's prints, which focused on pop culture and figures that have influenced him throughout his career, were almost instantly sold out after being available. The limited edition portraits are priced at $3,973 each, and a set of four prints for $15,040, per Hola!

Depp also has a long-term agreement with Dior. The fashion brand made the actor an offer for a multi-year, seven-figure contract. Depp signed a contract with Dior in 2015 to represent the Sauvage fragrance, and despite the fact that they discontinued the advertisement when Heard first brought forward the charges, they reportedly never fired him as an ambassador.

Heard has been promoting her recent movie, In the Fire. To support the release of her film, the actress traveled to Italy for the 69th Taormina Film Festival. Heard will be promoting a movie for the first time since the conclusion of her defamation case against Depp at the premiere. Heard seems to be optimistic about the future and enthused about her upcoming projects, including her return as Mera in the much-awaited Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, despite the trial's judgment.

