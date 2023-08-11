All the Celebrities Who Attended the Fourth Day of the Eras Tour at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles

All the celebrities who attended the fourth leg of the Eras Tour in Los Angeles

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo By Kevin Winter

Also Read: Charlize Theron Celebrates Her 48th Birthday at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert With Daughters

Taylor Swift gave a rousing performance during her fourth show at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, August 7th. This was almost the end of her U.S. leg of the global tour. As per Just Jared, the 33-year-old Lavender Haze hitmaker had many celebrity friends attending the sold-out show, here is the list of some of them from night four:

1. Flavor Flav

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flavor Flav ⏰ (@flavorflavofficial)

Famed rapper, Flavor Flav attended the Eras Tour for the second time as VIP and was seated in the VIP tent once again. He had attended the Detroit show previously in the same capacity. He was delighted to meet Swift's parents during the epic concert, posting the adorable moment on Instagram, he captioned the video - "I’m honored to meet Taylor Swift’s Mom and Dad. Plus Papa Swift gave me the guitar picks to hand out!!!"

Also Read: Taylor Swift Promises Concert Audience That She Will Release as Many Albums ‘As Humanly Possible'

2. Colton Underwood and Husband Jordan Brown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Brown-Underwood (@coltonunderwood)

Also Read: Singer Loren Gray Recreated Her Look From Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ Music Video for LA ‘Eras Tour’ Concert

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood attended the four days of the Eras Tour in L.A. with his political strategist husband, Jordan Brown. He shared the moment from his private suite captioning it - "Mentally, I’ll be here the rest of the week."

3. Ashley Greene

My GIRRRLLL GANG,,, now we’s got that GOOD BLOOD that Vamps want #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/yfx156j4Xf — FLAVOR FLAV LA 8/7 (@FlavorFlav) August 8, 2023

Twilight star Ashley Greene met with Flavor Flav outside the VIP tent with her girl gang. The moment was posted on Twitter - "My Girl Gang,,, now we’ve got that Good Blood that Vamps want."

4. Mindy Kaling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Mindy Kaling posted a carousel of pictures from her second time at the Eras Tour, which she attended with her daughter, Kit, she captioned the 'good times' - "Thank you so much @sofi and @taylorswift for the best first concert EVER for my daughter, Kit! She swapped friendship bracelets all night and got to hear her favorite Taylor song live, Cruel Summer! It was such a magical night."

5. Josh Brolin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin)

The Avengers star Josh Brolin attended the Blank Space hitmaker's show with his family, he posted a video from the concert with the caption - “Swiftly we navigated the streets of Inglewood to what would be the first time for all of us seeing the wholesome presentation (stricken with dollops of mischief and misfit) of farm girl Swift. Swiftly we entered Sofi Stadium and swiftly did we apply — given from glitter-clad fans galore — friendship bracelets. Swiftly after @haimtheband played came the glitter queen herself all long-stepped and hair tossed and gave us the spectacular three-hour show that happily frenzied children and tickled sunshine into adults. The beautiful badassery of this woman sings. I like it for my daughters. She’s catchy yet strong; sexy yet not crass; and very obviously sharp beyond her lack of threat. Kudos Swizzle (and thank you, Lindsay!)!”

6. Tiffany Haddish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)

Comedian Tiffany Haddish enjoyed the concert from a private suite, she also shared a video from the magical evening on her Instagram tagging Swift.

7. Cameron Diaz

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Stuart C. Wilson

The There is Something About Mary actress, Cameron Diaz attended the show along with Haddish. They were seated in the private suite while enjoying the live concert.

8. Zoe Saldana

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Mike Coppola

Avatar actress Zoe Saldana was present with Cameron Diaz and Tiffany Haddish in the private suite during the Eras Tour.

9. Sophie Richie

Sofia Richie enjoyed the Eras Tour sitting in one of the VIP tents on the floor and she also met with Flavor Flav. Flav tweeted a picture of the two with the caption - "Sofia and i,,, We’s going All Night Long at @taylorswift13"

10. Kaitlyn Dever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlyn Dever (@kaitlyndever)

Ticket to Paradise actress Kaitlyn Dever revealed on her Instagram Stories and via post that she was attending the show for a second time in L.A. run along with her friends.

11. Dane Cook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dane Cook (@danecook)

Comedian Dane Cook shared a special video of Swift's performance from the show with the caption - "Taylor LIVE epic." He was seated in the VIP area.

12. Jake Shane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Shane (@passthatpuss)

Famous TikTok star Jake Shane expressed his happiness by sharing pictures on his Instagram with the caption - "All the kingdom lights shine just for you @taylorswift" He was seen wearing a dozen of friendship bracelets.

13. Kevin Costner

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Kevin Costner was seen attending the show with his daughters, they were seated in the VIP section.

14. Grace Helbig

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Rich Polk

The social media influencer revealed that she got last-minute tickets to the LA show on her Instagram stories.

15. Dita Von Teese

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Don Arnold

Vedette Dita Von Teese was seated in the VIP section with rapper Flavor Flav.

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced She Is Making Her Broadway Debut Soon After the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Swaps Heels for Comfy Ballet Flats Post Show, Vanessa Bryant Shares Cute Backstage Snap