The romance surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has become one of the most followed relationships in the entertainment industry! The couple first sparked rumors around September this year when Kelce first gushed about his beau on his New Heights podcast. Since then the two of them have been spotted spending quite a lot of time in each other's company. However, their romance was made official after Swift and Kelce were spotted sharing a sweet kiss after one of her performances on her Eras Tour. It seems like Swift and Kelce are turning up the heat in their love life after several hawk-eyed fans have taken notice of a ‘mark’ on his neck.

According to reports by Page Six, Swift has been making appearances at Kelce’s games since rumors of their relationship first began earlier this year. From cheering in the gantry with his mother Donna Kelce to encouraging him with her crew, Swift has now become a dedicated Kansas City Chiefs fan. The Haunted singer has been actively showing up for Kelce’s games in the NFL. In short, if Kelce’s playing a game that day you can be sure to catch a glimpse of Swift in the VIP section.

Recently, his team played a stupendous game against the New England Patriots on the 17th of December which was perhaps one of the most intense games ever! It resulted in a resounding victory for the Chiefs as they took the Patriots down with a final score of 27 to 17. In terms of Kelce, Swift’s die-hard fandom known as the ‘Swifties’ are compelled to believe he may have had a very good luck charm before the game began.

A mark on Travis’ neck pic.twitter.com/j0Y8UQ2qAW — Christina Lloyd (Christina’s Version) ISO Indy N2 (@EpiphanyStan725) December 19, 2023

Swifties took to X, formerly Twitter, to point out an alleged hickey on Kelce's neck before the game could begin. The fandom has gone gaga with spotting this new intimate detail and has swarmed the social media platform with excitement and thrill! One fan posted a zoomed-in picture of Kelce and circled in red a faint red-purple mark that appears to be a lovers bite indeed! The thread read: “A mark on Travis’ neck.”

Anyone know what the story is with the circle on Travis's neck? If it was a birth mark or something I'm pretty sure I would have noticed before. He had a stinger this week, maybe this is something from the treatment? pic.twitter.com/767kMwN6Ql — Taylor Witt 🇺🇦 (@Taylor_Witt) October 18, 2021

Likewise, another person took to TikTok to share a video of the Chiefs player while he looked seriously at a scoreboard. The video was titled: "Hickey alert?" The comment section beneath the video was filled with Swiftie's adoration for the alleged mark. One person gleefully noted: “Love is in the air.” Another pointed out: “He did wear a turtleneck.” A third one curiously asked: “Is that a HICKEY?” A final one replied: “It sure looks that way to me.”

News of this has even grasped the attention of famous sports commenter Pat McAfee who took to his TikTok to share his thoughts. McAfee too claimed to believe that it “does look like a hickey”. Furthermore, he shared his honest opinion: “That made me think he and Taylor are just having fun.” Nonetheless, Kelce has yet to comment on the aforementioned mark and has so far remained silent on the matter. Regardless, it appears that both Swift and Kelce are having fun writing their own Love Story.

