Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Moment As Son Tatum Is Cradled By Cousins Penelope And North

Khloe Kardashian is indeed one brilliant mom and aunt. She's often seen hanging out with her nieces and nephews, taking them out on play dates. Her social media posts often prove that Khloe is utterly fond of kids. Recently she shared a glimpse of her rarely-seen son Tatum. The newborn was cradled by his cousins, Penelope Disick and North West.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian Throws an Epic Rap-Themed ‘Fancy Girls’ Sleepover for Daughter True and Niece Dream

The Good American founder shared a rare throwback photo on her Snapchat account. The picture showed the 11-year-old Penelope holding Tatum, wrapped in a towel in her arms, and the 10-year-old North West [Kim and Kanye's oldest child] staring adorably at her newborn cousin, reported The US Sun.

Penelope is the second oldest child of Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and her ex Scott Disick, 40. The ex-couple has two more kids, 13-year-old Mason and 8-year-old Reign. To commemorate Penelope's birthday, Aunt Khloe shared the never-seen-before sweet moment between cousins.

The Hulu star has been reluctant to show her son on social media. But lately, she has been sharing his "faceless" cuteness with the virtual world. She shares the baby boy with ex, basketballer Tristan Thompson. He was born via surrogacy in July 2022, and the couple's firstborn is their 5-year-old daughter, True.

Image Source: Snapchat | @khloekardashian

Also Read: When Khloe Kardashian Called Out Sis Kim Kardashian For "Lying" About 'Family Feud'

Lately, Khloe has been more open about her 11-month-old's photographs being shared with the world. A week back, Tatum made a rare appearance on Mommy's social media at a Fourth of July party. Her adorable son rocked a pair of red swimming shorts and a white bucket hat, per The US Sun.

The image showed Tatum sitting on a stone table before a fruit platter, tucking into a slice of watermelon. The baby boy's oversized hat hid his face. The fruit platter contained watermelon, raspberry, strawberries and blueberries and was decorated with white whipped cream and white stars, symbolizing the American flag.

Also Read: Resurfaced Video of ‘Terribly Drunk’ Khloé Kardashian Acting ‘Weird’ with Kendall Jenner Shocks Fans

The sweet snap was shared on Khloe's Instagram story along with other photos from the party, which had an all-white, blue, and red theme representing the United State's national flag. The third season of The Kardashians aired on Hulu, focused majorly on Khloe's parenting struggles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

The mother-of-two confessed she's had trouble connecting with her newborn son. Additionally, she's having difficulties with the baby boy's diet. In one of the episodes, her mother, Kris Jenner, walked upto her and found the fashion mogul trying to calm down a restless Tatum.

Khloe explained, "We had to change his formula, and we got him allergy tested. He's not lactose intolerant, but he was really having trouble on our other formula, so now he's on goat milk, and I think he's still adjusting." Mama Jenner then asked Khloe how's the connection like with the newborn.

The Hulu star confessed, "I still don't have that complete bond, but some people say it takes time. I feel bad. I feel guilty." The episode showed Khloe holding an empty milk bottle. So, a group of "concerned" fans took to Reddit's r/KUWTK to share their two cents. They posted the screenshot and wrote, "Because you are feeding him an empty bottle."

Image Source: Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

A Redditor, u/rayleemak111, criticized, "I feel like the only one who is 'hands-on' somewhat is Kylie. And Khloe, you probably don't have a bond with him because you barely even take care of him." Another fan, u/Primary-Ganache6199, quipped, "How can she, with those claws [her long nails]."

More from Inquisitr

Khloe Kardashian Stops Daughter, Niece From Clinging To Her Chandelier: 'Let's Not Hang'

Khloe Kardashian Still "Feels Bad" For Exes Lamar Odom And Tristan Thompson