Scott Disick Shares Heartwarming Video of Penelope Disick Recreating Viral ‘Saltburn’ Dance

In a delightful display of family bonding, Scott Disick recently hosted a girls' night at home, bringing together his 11-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, and her squad, which included her cousin North West, 10. The Flip It Like Disick star took to Instagram on January 27, sharing a video that captured Penelope's recreation of a viral TikTok dance inspired by the movie Saltburn.

In the heartwarming video, Penelope, adorned in a gray printed sweatshirt and pink Hello Kitty pants, descended a staircase at her father's house. As the beats of Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 2001 hit Murder on the Dancefloor filled the air, she gracefully danced, with her friends capturing the moment on their phones. Scott's Instagram post was captioned, "Huge Saturday night 4 me with the girls," showcasing the joyous family atmosphere. Khloe Kardashian, Penelope's aunt, couldn't help but express her admiration, leaving a comment adorned with seven red heart emojis. Scott, who co-parents Penelope and his sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, occasionally provides glimpses of his family life on Instagram. Earlier in the month, he shared a picture of himself dining out with his three children, captioning it with, "2024. Nothing like my 3 kiddies," as per E Online.

The Kardashian family has been expanding, with Kourtney giving birth in November to her fourth child, a son named Rocky Thirteen Barker, the first child with her husband Travis Barker, as per People. On January 22, Kourtney shared on her lifestyle website Poosh that Penelope had surprised her with an outfit for her newborn brother, earning the comment, "The sweetest." The TikTok trend that Penelope participated in involved recreating a key scene from the 2023 movie Saltburn, where Barry Keoghan's character dances naked around a mansion to the same song. The trend has gained popularity on the platform, offering a lighthearted and age-appropriate take on the original scene's adult themes and nudity. Scott's involvement in sharing these family moments underscores his commitment to co-parenting and creating cherished memories. The Instagram posts not only showcase Penelope's creativity but also offer a peek into the supportive and loving family dynamic that exists despite the changes and additions in their lives.

Penelope and Scott have teamed up on numerous occasions for TikTok collaborations, one of which humorously highlighted his struggles with math. Posted in September 2022, the video showcased the father-daughter duo using the trending audio clip "I don't know what's going on, and I simply don't want to know." The caption cleverly read: "That moment in math class when confusion reigns supreme, and returning home only to find out Dad knows even less."It's clear that for Scott, being a girl dad is a role he embraces wholeheartedly. Whether it's hosting girls' nights, capturing TikTok moments, or celebrating family milestones, his Instagram feed reflects the joy and unity that defines his relationship with Penelope and his other children.