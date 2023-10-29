Amy Slaton, star of 1000-Lb. Sisters was recently spotted flaunting her slender features in a TikTok video. In the clip, the reality star showcased her dramatic weight loss with a still image while wearing a pink leather jacket and a skintight black top as the popular song Summer Nights from the Grease played repeatedly in the background. Amy's complexion seemed flawless and rich because of the overlaying filter. The TLC star also had a more trimmer appearance. Her chiseled chinline and slimmer features were accentuated by her trendy purple hairstyle. Additionally, the mother of two was seen showing off her slender neck and chest. She captioned the text image - "I feel like a pink lady."

1000lb Sisters fans fume at Amy Slaton after she posts new TikTokhttps://t.co/1IS2EcSmKc pic.twitter.com/VOdclxjfu0 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 18, 2023

Also Read: Inside '1000-LB. Sisters' Amy Slaton's Exposed Home: Toys and Diapers Cover the Floor

As per The US Sun, most of the fans gushed over her stunning transformation, "Love this!! You look amazing girl!" one fan complimented. A second fan agreed: "You look fabulous!!" However, not all of them were convinced by the reality star's drastic weight loss, and some of Amy's fans accused her of using too many digital features to appear slim. As per The Express, one TikTok fan wrote: "U didn’t look like this when I saw u at Walmart. Why use these filters and be fake? Ur, real beauty is enough." A second fan threatened to unfollow: "Looking gorgeous Amy, but I think I’m gonna stop following you because you never interact back or engage in reverse." A third fan advised: "Amy, you need to put your real self. You don’t need to put this fake stuff that’s not you that’s not you need to put the real you on there." While a fourth fan agreed: "F**k the filter off you don’t need it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Amy had used TikTok in August to showcase her slimmer body while experimenting with a new filter on the app. She was seen grinning at the camera in the video while rocking a body-hugging black top that showed off her gray sports bra below. The TLC celebrity was spotted seated in her automobile with her freshly painted blue hair slicked back. Even back then, her abrupt transformation had stunned some fans. In a different TikTok selfie from the beginning of August. Amy looked great wearing a black T-shirt featuring a galaxy and a blue wolf image. But this time, she had described herself as "perfectly imperfect" and didn't apply any filters or modifications.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Also Read: Amy Slaton from '1000-Lb. Sisters' Smokes and Vapes in Atlanta While Shooting New Season

Following her separation from her 40-year-old husband, Michael Halterman, Amy has had a difficult few months. Amy sought domestic abuse charges against her former boyfriend in February, but those accusations have since been dismissed. Michael filed for divorce in March. The reality star had alleged back then: "Michael is mentally abusive. He's very controlling. The night of 2/24/23 he got mad that I went to take the kids with my sister to eat." Amy had also claimed that her estranged husband Michael was "too violent" around their two sons: Gage, two, and Glenn, one. She had revealed back then: "When disciplining the boys he hits too hard. He pulls them by the arm. He won't give me money for our eight-month-old. He makes me do everything with the house and boys, and has no job.” However, Michael had refuted all of Amy's allegations of domestic abuse on March 7 during their court trial.

More from Inquisitr

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Was an Average Weight Until This Life-Changing Event

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton Imitates Barbie, Adopts a Hard-Rock Aesthetic in New Video