Seth Meyers Made a Lighthearted Remark About Assembling a “Go Bag” in Case Trump Wins

A Closer Look host Seth Meyers recently discussed new polling numbers that put Donald Trump ahead of Joe Biden in a possible rematch in 2024. The late-night host, however, made an effort to remain composed, assuring viewers that the election is still one year away and that Trump still has plenty of time in court. He said on the show, "I’m staying calm, cool, confident, collected. That’s just the new me. The new Seth. I don’t wear a suit, I don’t cut my hair, I don’t freak out about polls a full year before the election."

He also revealed his plan in case Trump actually wins the election in 2024. Meyers confessed, "The other reason I’m not worried is that, if Trump does win, I have a go bag, so I can get the f— out of here. I got my passport, a change of clothes, $10,000 in cash, and a webcam, so I can do the show from a country that won’t extradite to the U.S." The presenter made light of the fact that he trusts his staff not to steal from him and that he keeps his suitcase beneath his desk in the studio so he can always get it easily.

"Trump's former aides/allies continue to sound the alarm about the grave dangers of a second Trump presidency."

On November 20, President Biden turned 81 years old, and Meyers used the opportunity to make light of the occasion by making fun of his advanced age. Meyers said, "The numbers for Joe Biden have been bad recently. For example, today was his birthday, and he turned 81, despite hopes from his inner circle that they could keep the number in the mid to low 70's." Then he said, imitating Biden's voice, "Yeah 81? That can't be right. Let's count on my birthdays one more time. All right there was one in Scranton. There was another one in Scranton. Scranton. Scranton. This is going to be bad guys."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

As reported by The Guardian, Meyers directly attacked his supporters and said, "[Trump] could renounce literally every position he’s ever held, call himself a woke antifa communist who believes the military should be abolished and everyone should live together on one giant hippie commune where they smoke weed and wear Hawaiian shirts, and his supporters would be like, ‘hell yeah, let’s call it Maga-ritaville, baby!’" He further added, "They’re (his supporters) going to hear him talk windmills and celebrities and do B-minus jokes while he sweats through his suit. It’s the wet-collar comedy tour. They go for the same reason you go see Billy Joel – I don’t want to hear anything new, I just want to listen to a grumpy old man for three hours. Biden obviously does not have the same base level of goodwill with his own party, and now he’s desperately trying to calm down nervous Democrats." He also commented on how, during the general election, Trump is likely to face federal charges of election subversion. He said, "None of us have really processed that yet. One of the two major party candidates for president will be sitting in a courtroom every day for virtually the entire general election."

