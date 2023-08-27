Kristen Stewart Once Labeled Plastic Surgery ‘Vandalism’ and Said She Is ‘Freaked Out’ by It

Renowned actress and activist Kristen Stewart stirred up the entertainment world by making a bold statement accusing women who have undergone plastic surgery of "vandalism." The Twilight star's comments sparked a fierce debate on social media and in Hollywood circles, with both supporters and critics weighing in on the controversial issue.

In an interview with Vogue, Stewart expressed her views on plastic surgery, stating, "I really want to like the person who looks back at me in the mirror, and I wouldn't want to destroy that." The actress went on to elaborate that she believed people should embrace their natural selves and resist societal pressures to conform to beauty standards.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Also Read: Kristen Stewart Said Hollywood Actors are 'Sheltered,' Claims Can Have "Nervous Breakdown"

This was not the only time Stewart was vocal about her stance on plastic surgery. In a 2019 interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, she expressed her concern over the increasing normalization of cosmetic procedures, stating, "It's like we're somehow not good enough as we are, and that really p*sses me off."

Stewart's opinion divided Hollywood, with some praising her for advocating self-love and body positivity. Fellow celebrities, including Emma Watson and Viola Davis, came out in support of Stewart, commending her for taking a stand against the pervasive beauty ideals that have long plagued the entertainment industry.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Lovekin

However, others criticized the actress for being judgmental and unsupportive of women's choices. Critics argued that labeling plastic surgery as "vandalism" oversimplified a complex issue and failed to acknowledge the personal reasons behind such decisions. Some argued that for some people, plastic surgery can be a means of empowerment and a way to boost self-confidence.

The topic of plastic surgery in Hollywood is not a new one. Over the years, several celebrities have openly discussed their experiences with cosmetic procedures. Stars like Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B, and Kourtney Kardashian have been candid about their own decisions to undergo surgeries and have emphasized the importance of personal choice in such matters.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Also Read: A Saudi Prince Once Spent $500,000 to Meet Kristen Stewart for Just 15 Minutes

Nonetheless, Stewart remained steadfast in her beliefs, and she was not alone in her concerns. Many experts and activists raised questions about the influence of the media and the entertainment industry in perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards. Actress Justine Bateman supported Stewart and said "People who have specific elements to them, I just find really cool. Somebody's looking the same as everyone else, I just think is... truly erasure," Many argued that the pressure to look a certain way can lead to serious consequences, such as body dysmorphia and self-esteem issues, particularly among young women.

The debate surrounding plastic surgery is multifaceted, touching on issues of feminism, self-expression, and societal pressures. While Stewart's remarks may have ignited a heated discussion, they also provided an opportunity for a more in-depth conversation about body image, beauty standards, and the right to choose.

Also Read: All of Kristen Stewart’s Romantic Relationships Before She Met Her Fiancée Dylan Meyer

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Stewart's accusation of plastic surgery as "vandalism" surely set tongues wagging in Hollywood and beyond. The conversation sparked by Stewart's comments offered an opportunity to delve into the complexities of self-image and the impact of societal expectations on personal decisions.

As the discussion continues, it is crucial to promote understanding, empathy, and support for one another's choices, ultimately embracing the diversity and individuality that makes everybody unique.

References-

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/kristen-stewart-accuses-women-who-have-plastic-surgery-of-vandalism-10238219.html

https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2015/05/kristen-stewart-plastic-surgery

https://www.eonline.com/news/654660/kristen-stewart-says-women-who-get-plastic-surgery-are-losing-their-minds-it-s-vandalism

More from Inquisitr

Here Are 15 Reasons Why Fans Love and Consider Kristen Stewart ‘Perfect’ as Bella Swan In ‘Twilight'

Kristen Stewart's Wig to Transform Into Princess Diana in ‘Spencer' Costed a Whooping $6,000