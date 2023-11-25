Few stories of failed celebrity collaborations compete with the spectacular rise and fall of Kanye West's multibillion-dollar trainer line with Adidas. What began as a groundbreaking collaboration between a global sportswear conglomerate and a renowned artist quickly devolved into a toxic muddle of Hitler worship, explicit workplace misconduct, and, eventually, financial ruin, reported Daily Mail.

The story began with the release of a black sweatshirt bearing an image of the late Pope John Paul II and the slogan 'Seguiremos tu ejemplo' (We will follow your example), as well as the inflammatory phrase "WHITE LIVES MATTER" in large white letters on the back. This provocative clothing, shown by West at Paris Fashion Week in October, marked a turning point for Adidas.

Adidas' Yeezy line has been a moneymaker for the company, with sales reaching a staggering $1.7 billion in 2021 and a projected $2 billion the following year. However, the fallout from West's controversial fashion statement resulted in the partnership's termination and a subsequent drop in Adidas' stock value, which fell from nearly €320 to a six-year low of €99.

The New York Times exposed a deeply troubled workplace created by West by exposing the sordid details of this disastrous collaboration. Allegations of sexual and anti-Semitic abuse, as well as erratic behavior, painted a bleak picture of unchecked celebrity excess within Adidas' halls. As senior executives turned a blind eye to West's outrageous behavior in the interest of financial gain, the company's commitment to 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' appeared to be a mere facade.

The New York Times reported on a disturbing incident in which West advised a Jewish Adidas executive to kiss a picture of Adolf Hitler every day as a form of "unconditional love." According to reports, West allegedly showed an explicit video during a 2014 meeting to stimulate female employees' creativity.

Adidas executives tried to manage the situation by rotating junior staff members to limit their contact with the volatile celebrity designer. However, this did little to curtail West's alleged misconduct, which included firing employees for trivial reasons such as wearing colors he despised or listening to music he disliked.

The article recounted a particularly shocking incident at Adidas headquarters in Bavaria in 2013 when West allegedly drew a swastika on a shoe sketch after being dissatisfied with design proposals. Because Adidas' founder, Adolf Dassler, supported the Nazi regime during World War II, this act not only offended sensibilities but also had legal ramifications in Germany.

Despite a litany of disturbing incidents, Adidas executives did nothing to protect their employees. The company's internal investigation failed to substantiate the most serious complaints about employee mistreatment, discrimination, and harassment. The ultimate decision to sever ties with West was framed as a reaction to his offensive comments and actions, rather than as a recognition of longstanding workplace discrimination.

The piece also looked at West's troubled past, from inflammatory remarks about President George W. Bush to his famous interruption of Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards. West's mental health struggles, culminated in a 2016 psychotic episode and subsequent bipolar disorder diagnosis.

The consequences of West's actions extended beyond Adidas, leading to his disassociation from other brands such as Balenciaga and Gap. Canceling West's contracts and partnerships allegedly resulted in a $2 billion loss in a single day.

Adidas is attempting to recover from the fallout, but it is facing a class-action lawsuit from investors, as well as the challenge of dealing with €1.2 billion in unsold Yeezy shoes. The decision to donate a portion of the remaining stock's profits to anti-racism charities reflects an effort to repair the brand's tarnished reputation.

