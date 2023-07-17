Despite Justin Bieber's Huge Success, Fans Count These Three Tracks Of His as Their Least Favorite

Justin Bieber hasn't released any new music since his sixth studio album, Justice, which was released on March 19, 2021. The Yummy hitmaker is known as the youngest solo musician to have eight No. 1 albums making history on the Billboard 200 chart. Bieber also holds the record of being the first solo male musician to simultaneously hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart, reports CBC. However, the Canadian musician's fans detest a few of his songs which have made it to the hit list worldwide, let us take a look at the least popular tracks despised by his fans from his albums.

Peaches

According to Billboard, Bieber debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 in the same week as the release of Peaches track, Forbes reported. The single from his sixth studio album Justice, which was released in 2021 was a collaboration with Giveon and Daniel Caesar. The track recorded just under 16,000 pure sales and hit a phenomenal 31 million streams on music streaming platforms including YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, according to MRC Data. But, according to The Things, a Redditor started a thread about the song explaining why it was so bad. They wrote, "The lyrics were disgustingly uncreative, the tune was horrendous, and the overall theme did not seem to go anywhere. I couldn't find a single negative review of Bieber's so-called 'masterpiece'."

Following this other Reddit users also posted their opinions about the song. @drinksomeaguagirl wrote, "I know so many people love peaches but I almost always skip it. It’s extremely repetitive, boring, and annoying, and why TWO features? And it’s alwayssss on the radio. There are so many other songs on Justice that are wayyy better." @djdejeii added, "I don’t want to be a hater but the song sounds sped up and overly produced. The features didn’t add anything and I wish he incorporated his lower register. The tinydesk version is way better." Co-producer of Peaches, Bernard Harvey, meanwhile told Variety in a 2021 interview that he was thrilled about the song's unexpected success. “I had some album cuts before, but I never really had a big hit until Peaches. I went to sleep the night before it came out, and I wake up at 8am, and Scooter [Braun] texts me and says, ‘Congratulations, you have the No. 1 song in the world.’ It just went like wildfire, it was everywhere,” he said.

Baby

According to Buzzfeed, the popular single Baby from Bieber's first album My World 2.0. turned out to be Youtube's most hated video in 2011 with over 1,158,497 dislikes and counting. Although, the track earned the Diamond award status for becoming the highest-selling single in US history by recording platinum sales 12 times, reported the IBTimes. The sensational track received over 900 million views on YouTube and sold over 12 million copies.

But Reddit fans were soon to criticize the 'diamond track'. @ryuzaki003 posted on Reddit and asked - "Why people hate Justin Bieber's song 'Baby'?" and got some responses that prove that the song isn't popular with everyone. Reddit user - @Spiderder slammed - "Overplayed. Overly repetitive. Meaningless chorus. Very cheesy featured rap." @knowslittle added, "Repetitive lyrics that rhyme and stick to your brain years later."

Hailey

Bieber, who is married to Rhode beauty founder, Hailey Bieber, released the track Hailey in 2021 to showcase his undying love for his wife. However, fans found it un-romantic and quickly dismissed the track.

A Redditor posted a thread saying - "Btw I loveeee Hailey and Jb together so When I saw the song with her name , I was soooooo excited for it but honestly very disappointed, he could’ve wrote a better love song , he’s always writes the best love songs but this one wasn’t very good." Reddit user - @Fabulous-Relation739 echoed the sentiment saying - "Definitely Hailey I hate that song!!! Tried listening to it twice to see if I like it and it was worse the second time…"

According to Billboard, Bieber's next album - JB7 which has a John Mayer feature is releasing soon. In the latest interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden published on March 2022, Bieber revealed - “I don’t think there’s a date yet, but I do know that we’re wrapping it up,” he said. “It’s almost done. It sounds really good. I’m really excited about it. I got a lot of cool features and yeah, it should be dropping not too long from now.”

